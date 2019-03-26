Moo in Paris with JulieAnne New Travel Reward Launches

We're Rewarding Just 5 Mom Daughter Trips Join to Help Kids and Enjoy Fun Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with Mom Daughter Special Moo trip to 2020 Women's Day in Paris

Join Recruiting for Good to Help Kids and Enjoy Fun Trips...Party in Paris with JulieAnne” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a purpose driven staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with meaningful party travel. Join to help L.A. kids and enjoy Fun Moo in Paris Trips to celebrate 2020 International Women's Day with JulieAnne.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is the Centennial of 19th Amendment the 'Right to Vote for Women?' We're looking forward to rewarding five Moo Moms (and their daughters) special Party Paris Trips with JulieAnne."How to Earn a Moo in Paris TripMust live in Southern California, and participate in Recruiting for Good by no later than July 1, 2019.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Moms are socially connected to family members and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies."1. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired.2. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company).3. Then, a portion of the finder's fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward funding toward Moo in Paris trip (flights and hotel for 6 days)."To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Our Moms Work...a personal cost free mentoring service in Santa Monica; helping moms find joy, and love work. www.OurMomsWork.org We Party for Good was inspired by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, a purpose driven staffing company, based in Santa Monica, CA, generating proceeds to make a difference, and rewarding participation with party travel to celebrate and experience the World's Best Art, Culture, Dance, Music, and Sports... to meet like-minded friends, learn something new, and grow from within. www.WePartyforGood.com Moo Moo Musica was created in 2002 by JulieAnne Searles, MFT, a licensed psychotherapist, an accomplished musician, a devoted wife and mother who lives in Venice, California with her husband, Monty, and their son, Jasper. The popular multicultural music and movement program was inspired by JulieAnne’s childhood memories of family gatherings filled with singing and playing musical instruments as well as her professional therapeutic work with children and parents. It is also infused with her deep commitment to caring for and repairing our planet. Through her more than 20 years’ experience as a psychotherapist, JulieAnne recognized how crucial positive early attachment and bonding experiences between infants and parents are to healthy childhood development, and in fact, a healthy and functional adulthood. Singing, playing, modeling and mirroring experiences between parent and child as well as group interaction from a very early age help foster happy, secure individuals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.