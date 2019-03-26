HomeGardenandHomestead.com Posts Guide to Container Gardening

Pepper plants thrive in this GrowBox A Maintenance-Free Raised Garden Bed from Gronomics can be used to grow a wide variety of flowers and vegetables.

Home, Garden and Homestead staff writers reveal the top three things to consider when growing plants in containers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing plants in pots and other containers continues to be a trending topic on social media. Container gardening is more popular than ever, and millions of homeowners and apartment dwellers will be growing plants in containers this year.

“Container gardening is hot because people want to nurture a little bit of the natural world wherever they are,” said Randall D. Schultz, content editor for https://HomeGardenandHomestead.com. “The great thing about growing a container garden is that it’s very easy, and it can be done on any deck, balcony, patio or doorstep.”

In the story, Tips for Growing Successful Container Gardens, the Home, Garden and Homestead staff writers reveal the three things to consider when growing plants in containers. The first is choosing the right location for your container garden. The best locations are sunny spots that get about six hours of direct sunlight a day. The location should be visible, easily accessible, and have easy access to a water source.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT GROWING CONTAINERS

The second important factor is choosing the right containers. Traditional terracotta pots are a popular choice, and any ceramic pot with a drainage hole at the bottom will work well. A new generation of self-watering containers, such as the GrowBox from www.agardenpatch.com, is a good choice for container gardens because it prevents plants from drying out. At the bottom of the GrowBox is a four-gallon water reservoir. Water in the reservoir is automatically wicked up through the potting soil to keep plant roots moist.

A GrowBox measures 28 inches long by 13 inches wide, and it is 10 inches deep. That makes it big enough to successfully grow two tomato plants or up to eight pepper plants. The box is also large enough to grow a bed of lettuce, spinach, or flowers.

Raised garden beds are perfect for small vegetable gardens—and they work great for flower beds, too. A Maintenance-Free Raised Garden Bed from Gronomics is a good choice for beginning and experienced gardeners alike because it’s easy to assemble and easy to fill with seeds or plants.

Raised garden beds are great for “square foot” gardens that maximize the vegetables and flowers that can be grown in a smaller space. A Maintenance-Free Raised Garden Bed is made of durable vinyl, so it resists fading, needs no maintenance and provides many years of gardening enjoyment.

CHOSE THE RIGHT PLANTS FOR CONTAINER GARDENING

Selecting the right plant varieties is also a key factor to successful container gardening. It is important to choose plants that won’t outgrow their containers.

“Containers are confined spaces, so the mature size of a plant is an important factor to consider when choosing what to plant in your container garden,” said Schultz. “The container has to be big enough to accommodate the roots of the full-grown plants.”

Leafy edibles such as lettuce and spinach are small plants, so they grow well in container gardens. Many herbs, including parsley, basil and coriander make great container garden plants.

Larger vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants, are too big to grow in smaller containers. But new hybrids have been introduced by top seed companies in the past few years that were bred specifically with container gardening in mind. For more information about these new varieties, read Top 10 Vegetables for Container Gardening.

“Many expert gardeners got their start by growing plants in containers on their balconies or by their front doors,” said Schultz. “It’s a great way to grow something beautiful or edible, no matter where you live.”



