Girls Party in Paris New Fun Travel Reward Launches to Celebrate Equality
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with small group party trips to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is the Centennial of 19th Amendment the 'Right to Vote for Women?' Our Fun Girls Party in Paris trips are perfect for college reunions, empty nest moms (who seek fun purposeful girlfriends group travel), Girl Scout troops, and sorority sisters too."
How to Earn a Girls Party in Paris Trip
Organize a group of friends (moms or Girls Scout Troop not to exceed 10) that wants to travel to Paris in 2020.
At least one participant (from the group) must live in Southern California.
The group participates in Recruiting for Good by no later than July 1, 2019.
Carlos Cymerman adds, “Women are socially connected to family members and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies."
1. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired.
2. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company).
3. Then, a portion of the finder's fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward funding toward the groups; flights, hotel, and tours.
To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Our Moms Work...a personal cost free mentoring service in Santa Monica; helping moms find joy, and love work. www.OurMomsWork.org
We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service helping fund rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Art, Culture, Dance, Music and Sports. Join us to see the world, meet like-minded friends, and grow from within. www.WePartyforGood.com
