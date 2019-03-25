SMP Product Series Grows with New Termination Configurations

Amphenol RF expands versatile SMP product line with additional termination configurations ideal for high frequency blind-mate applications.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the latest expansion of the popular SMP product line – a high-frequency, subminiature interconnect solution – to include several new thread-in mount jacks, a straight cable plug and a bullet adapter. This connector series is designed for blind mate applications with a variety of board spacing and package size requirements.The three additional SMP straight jacks feature a thread-in bulkhead design with post contacts and push-on coupling mechanism. These 50 ohm connectors are constructed with gold plated brass and are available in limited detent, full detent and smooth bore interfaces.A new straight solder plug is optimized for 0.047” semi-rigid cable and is designed with an anti-rock ring for vibration resistance. This connector features the familiar push-on coupling style and is constructed with gold plated beryllium copper.The SMP plug to plug bullet adapter is designed to compensate of both radial and axial misalignment and is now available in 17.16 mm length.The SMP series operates at DC to 26.5 GHz making this product family ideal for applications that require a high data rate transmission, such as broadband, instrumentation and telecommunications applications.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



