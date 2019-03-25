Premier National Law Firm Grows New York Office with Top Litigator

The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA & employee benefits law firm, announces that Jordan Mamorsky has joined the firm.

Adding an experienced litigator like Jordan to our New York office, will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of ERISA litigation. We are excited to welcome him.” — Marcia Wagner

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier National Law Firm Grows New York Office with Top LitigatorBoston, MA, March 25, 2019 – Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Jordan D. Mamorsky has joined the firm as an Associate. “Adding an experienced litigator like Jordan to our New York office, will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of ERISA litigation. We are excited to welcome him,” says Ms. Wagner.Mr. Mamorsky has significant litigation experience in well-publicized cases involving ERISA fiduciary duty and prohibited transaction matters. He has represented institutional clients in high stakes securities class actions and was part of the litigation team that secured a $275 million settlement with Bear Stearns Companies, and a $19.9 million settlement with Deloitte & Touche LLP in In re Bear Stearns Companies, Inc. securities litigation. Amongst Mr. Mamorsky’s most recent case outcomes was a $34.5 million recovery for investors in Patel v. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., a settlement that was more than eight times higher than the average settlement of cases with comparable investor losses.Mr. Mamorsky’s unique litigation experience also includes public service as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, where he prosecuted white collar crimes, including medicaid fraud, insurance fraud money laundering and racketeering. He completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Corporate Governance and Business Ethics at Yale University where he also co-authored the book “End of Ethics and a Way Back: How to Fix a Fundamentally Broken Financial System.” Mr. Mamorsky has served as a guest columnist for publications including the Morningstar Advisor.Mr. Mamorsky received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University. He is admitted to practice law in New York and New Jersey.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 36 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2018. The Wagner Law Group is nationally ranked as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm by the U.S. News & World Report and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council



