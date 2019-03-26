CabinetM Releases the Interactive Customer Data Platform (CDP) Tech Stack

An Easy-to-Use Reference for Marketing Teams Considering Adding a CDP to their Marketing Technology Stack

In the last 12 months we’ve seen real momentum around the CDP category as companies grapple with establishing a single source of truth for customer data” — Anita Brearton, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the technology management and discovery platform for marketing operations teams, today announced it has released the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Technology Stack , the third in a series of interactive marketing technology stacks designed to help marketers find the technology they need to support their marketing initiatives.Built by the CabinetM team with assistance from the CDP Institute, BlueConic, and ForesightOne, the CDP technology stack showcases more than 45 CDP platforms that offer a wide variety of enhanced features including analytics, personalization, and recommendations for targeting.The CDP Institute defines a Customer Data Platform as “a marketer-managed system that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems.” This definition identifies three critical elements:1. It is a marketer-managed system. The CDP is built and controlled by the marketing department, not the corporate Information Technology (IT) department. Some technical resources will be required to set up and maintain the CDP, but it does not require the level of technical skill of a typical data warehouse project. What really matters is that marketing is in charge of deciding what goes into the system and what it exposes to other systems. In particular, it means marketing can make changes without asking anyone's permission, although it may still need outside help.2. It creates a persistent, unified customer database. The CDP creates a comprehensive view of each customer by capturing data from multiple systems, linking information related to the same customer, and storing the information to track behavior over time. The CDP contains personal identifiers used to target marketing messages and track individual-level marketing results.3. Data is accessible to other systems. Data stored in the CDP can be used by other systems for analysis and to manage customer interactions.“We’ve been talking about CDPs for several years, but in the last 12 months we’ve seen real momentum around this category as companies grapple with establishing a single source of truth for customer data,” said Anita Brearton, CEO of CabinetM.Like CabinetM’s other interactive stacks, the Email Technology Stack and the Direct Mail Technology Stack , the CDP Technology Stack resides within the CabinetM product directory and can be found on the CDP category pages.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM Marketing Technology Management platform enables full lifecycle support around digital tool discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 11,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built, and are being managed, on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1



