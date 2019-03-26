Cato Expands Executive Team to Meet Surging Demand for Cloud-Native Network Services

Luca Simonelli to serve as vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Eyal Heiman to serve as vice president of engineering

We’re pleased to welcome Luca & Eyal. Small offices, the cloud, mobile users — businesses operate everywhere and so should our networks. Cato connects the whole enterprise into one, seamless network.” — Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, announced today that Luca Simonelli and Eyal Heiman have joined its executive team. The appointments leverage Cato’s recent investment round and strong 2018 results to further drive customer adoption and operational excellence of Cato’s cloud-native network service.

“We’re pleased to welcome Luca and Eyal,” says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks, “As our business momentum shows, enterprises worldwide have a pressing need for the kind of affordable, agile secure connectivity offered by Cato. The small office, the cloud, mobile users — business today can no longer be constrained by traditional network architectures. Cato connects all tenants of the enterprise into one seamless network, protected by a complete suite of built-in security services.”

Luca will serve as the vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and be responsible for developing Cato’s sales and channel distribution efforts across region, expanding relationships with enterprise customers, and developing the community of managed service providers and VARs. Cato enables partners to offer their customers its converged cloud-native platform that combines SD-WAN, a complete security stack, and an affordable global SLA-backed backbone.

Luca brings more than 25 years of experience in building and growing businesses. Most recently, he served as the vice president of EMEA for OpenDNS (now part of Cisco). Prior to Cisco, he held leadership positions in Lastline, Fortinet, and Attachmate, where he successfully built strong sales teams and channel partner relationships.

“For too long, EMEA CIOs had to suffer the inflexibility, delays and high costs of telco managed network services. Cato solves that problem, giving our partners agile and affordable cloud-native SD-WAN services to offer enterprises and gain a competitive edge,” says Simonelli.

Eyal will serve as vice president of engineering and be responsible for the development of the Cato Cloud Network. Prior to Cato, Eyal served as director of engineering at Akamai where he led the development of the company’s first enterprise security product.

“As a cloud-native platform, Cato Cloud is uniquely suited to solve today’s networking and security enterprise challenges. A platform with scalability and elasticity of the cloud is one that can meet enterprise needs today and adapt to their requirements tomorrow,” says Heiman.

To learn more about Cato visit https://www.catonetworks.com.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, connects enterprise locations, users and cloud resources into a global, secure, and optimized cloud network with built-in SD-WAN, network security, and WAN optimization. Unlike legacy telcos, Cato is agile, affordable, simple to deploy, and quick to adapt to changing business needs. Using Cato, customers can cut MPLS costs, improve performance between global locations and to cloud applications, eliminate branch appliances, provide secure Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly extend the WAN to mobile users and cloud resources. Visit www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.