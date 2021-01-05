CATO SIGNS DISTRIBUTORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH M. TECH INDIA
Cato’s SASE platform is perfect for M.Tech channel partners and customers seeking robust, affordable SD-WAN, security as service, cloud datacenter integration, and secure remote access.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, announced today that M. Tech India has joined Cato’s channel partner program.
— Bhavin Bhatt, M. Tech Regional Director for India
M. Tech is a leading cybersecurity and performance solutions provider headquartered in Singapore with offices in 16 countries, including India. M. Tech India is headquartered in Bangalore, with eight locations across India and Sri Lanka. The company offers a portfolio of best-of-breed IT products and solutions from cloud access security to advanced threat protection and network optimization and management.
M.Tech India Adds to Cato Roster of Strong Asia Pacific Partners
“We are very pleased to have M. Tech India join our regional partner program,” says Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cato Networks. “The solutions provider has a stellar reputation for helping organizations of all sizes understand and address their digital transformation challenges, from cloud migration to work-from-home, and offers an extensive product portfolio of networking and security solutions to meet those challenges.
“Cato’s SASE platform is a perfect fit for M.Tech channel partners and customers seeking robust, affordable solutions for edge SD-WAN, security as service, cloud datacenter integration, and secure remote access,” says Bhavin Bhatt, M. Tech Regional Director for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). “Cato’s cloud-based, self-healing architecture is vital for organizations in all markets coping with digital transformation in a post-Covid-19 world where edge security, reliability, and performance are keys to success.”
“In a post-Covid-19 world, SASE is as critical to businesses as the Internet,” adds Lee.
Cato Enhances Regional Channel Programs
Cato is also beefing up its channel support services in the South Asian region. "We have a great channel program to support strong value-added distributors such as M.Tech India with extensive nationwide coverage and we’re always making improvements,” says Ron Ho, Regional Sales Director for the Asia Pacific region and Japan. "In the coming months, partners can expect to see a much more robust deal registration program and a greater focus on solution providers and MSPs that want to lead with SASE."
Cato will also introduce a new SASE certification for end customers and technical support accreditation for partners looking to offer technical support services. SASE-accredited partners will be certified to offer Cato SASE tier-1 support while expert-level partners will be able to deliver both tier-1 and tier-2 support. The new training is free but available only to select partners meeting specific training and support requirements in each region. The new accreditations join the Cato Distinguished Support Provider (CDSP) accreditation program already available to partners.
To learn more about Cato visit https://www.catonetworks.com/.
About Cato Networks
Cato is the world’s first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN, network security, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato Cloud, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters into the network, and connect mobile users with Cato SDP client and clientless access options. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever’s next.
About M.Tech
M.Tech is a leading cyber security and network performance solutions provider. From providing integrated end-to-end cyber security to enhancing network infrastructure, M.Tech optimizes organizations’ operations and effectiveness. Partnering with a strong network of established vendors, we have an unparalleled portfolio of best-of-breed products and solutions that meet every critical IT need – from cloud access security, advanced threat prevention and data-centric security to network system management, monitoring and optimization. M.Tech also has a specialized technical team providing a host of comprehensive professional services and 24/7 technical service and support, ensuring your organization’s seamless operation. To learn more, visit https://www.mtechpro.com.
Dave Greenfield
Cato Networks
press@catonetworks.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn