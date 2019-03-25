Matthew O’Connell Author of ‘SPIRIT OF THE FOX’ & ‘THE PAINTER OF TIME’

Matthew O’Connell a Number 1 Bestseller

Now an Amazon #1 Bestseller

NEW YORK, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the AuthorFor as long as he can remember, Matthew O’Connell has delved deep into dialogue, description and settings of fiction novels that have fascinated him since a young age. Always drawn to books that ‘push the limits of reality’, O’Connell used his experience of living in Mexico and Japan to help inspire him and dive into crafting his own creative reality. Pushing the boundaries of creative writing, O’Connell started on his debut novel, ‘The Painter of Time’ 10 years ago, while also working in the tech company he co-founded. Now with his second published novel, ‘Spirit of the Fox’, Matthew O’Connell continues to compose incredible work whether in Lake Tahoe, NV, or San Diego, CA, along with his wife Mari and their two dogs and two cats.The Painter of Time An entrancing storyfilled with secrets, intrigue and romance, O’Connell intricately weaves together history, art and time travel into a spellbinding work. Mackenzie Ferrara is about to begin her new venture of restoring fine art pieces in New York City at a workplace that seeps with prestige. Working with Anthony Bataglia who is a worldreowned member of the restoration team, this story combines love and passion throughout the processes of bringing enchanting historic art pieces back to life, all the while questioning Anthony’s true identity.Spirit of The Fox This thrilling tale unifiesmystery, lust and death, all while taking a deep dive into Japanese culture. With a spike of suspicious suicides, two parents set out to seek out the whereabouts of their missing daughter. Adding in elements of spirituality and folklore, O’Connell created an unwinding story that follows a family and their search for their beloved daughter, no matter how impossible it seems.Available on Amazon in paperback, e-book, and audiobook. To learn more about Matthew O’Connell, visit www. matthewoconnellauthor .com



