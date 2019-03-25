Rob Hoerburger Publishes His Debut Novel: “Why Do Birds”

Rob Hoerburger Amazon No. 1 Bestseller

Now an Official Number 1 Amazon Bestseller!

NEW YORK, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novel SummaryThrough the bustling streets of New York City of 1982, a woman whose history placed her as the most popular singer in the world now wanders the city alone, largely forgotten and in the grip of a deadly scourge. Another woman in her younger years, a sometime D.J., sees musical apartheid everywhere she turns. A NYC cop tries to rekindle an old music memory. At the story’s crux we see pop music and the parallel of its characters' lives as they connect and collide throughout their musical paths; or moreso their attempt to rekindle them.About Rob HoerburgerHaving been in the music sphere for almost four decades, Rob Hoerburger has taken his passion for writing about pop music and has brought it to life with recognition on his profiles, essays and reviews in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and various other publications as well as features. His debut novel “Why Do Birds” is out now and has swooned audiences across the nation. With recent support from The Chicago Tribune, The Orlando Sentinel, and The Sun Sentinel, with nothing short of praise for the prosperous author."Why Do Birds" is gripping and it will take you to a place that you never want to leave. This is a tale that will bring you to the heart of sound and will challenge your soul to its very core. - Daily Press“If you're looking for a musical journey in time that's characters will bring you to the heart of your own realism, then this is a must read book for you.” - Capital GazetteTo learn more about Rob Hoerburger and his work, visit: https://robhoerburger.com



