The Power of the Spoken Word

The podcast is available to stream on iTunes

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcasts have become one of the most powerful information tools of the digital age. Starting out as an offshoot of radio, podcasts were primarily an entertainment medium, but have since expanded to focus on business, politics and more general topics. For any industry, podcasts can be an effective way to reach a broad spectrum of consumers, providing the sort of in-depth information and insights that you would not be able to include on a website or brochure. LuxuryProperty.com , a luxury brokerage and dynamic digital destination headquartered in Dubai, has already established a strong online presence through content platforms across different media, including a very successful Youtube channel. Starting in 2019, the firm has launched its own dedicated podcast, The Luxury Property Show Taking an inside look at the workings of the luxury real estate market with special emphasis on Dubai, London and New York, The Luxury Property Show supplements the LuxuryProperty.com brand through broadcast content that is engaging, entertaining and ultimately, informative. The show is produced fortnightly and brings on board experts in the field of luxury real estate and other key industries. Guests on the show so far have included Ian Hollingdale, Sales Director of LuxuryProperty.com with close to 15 years of experience in the Dubai market, and Christopher Schutrups, the Managing Director of UAE’s leading mortgage consultancy Mortgagefinder.“Online marketing and outreach is a key part of the work that we do,” says LuxuryProperty.com Founder & CEO Jason Hayes. “Through our social media channels and our company vlog – currently the only dedicated real estate vlog in the Middle East – we have presented the world’s finest homes to an extensive global audience. The Luxury Property Show provides us with a different kind of opportunity, one where we can truly showcase our knowledge and expertise of international markets through well-informed broadcast content.”The Luxury Property Show is available to stream on iTunes, and can also be found on other streaming platforms such as Google Podcasts, Spotify and Breaker.About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.