Mr. Christopher King, CEO of the Gentlemen's Course and grandson of legendary blues performer B.B. King, addresses the need for youth to be on the watch for violations of human rights in the headquarters of the Florida chapter of United for Human Rights.

Teaching youth their human rights so that they can become valuable advocates for Peace and Tolerance is at the forefront of the mission of Youth for Human Rights,” — Cristian Vargas, Executive Director UHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – On March 19th, 2019, thirteen teenagers, ages 11-14 from the Community Learning Center (CLC) learned several of the articles of human rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United for Human Rights Florida’s Center in downtown Clearwater. Each youth then pledged to help other youth learn their human rights. The Community Learning Center is a non-profit tutoring organization that provides academic support to children and adults, regardless of income level.



“Teaching youth their human rights so that they can become valuable advocates for Peace and Tolerance is at the forefront of the mission of Youth for Human Rights,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director for United for Human Rights’ Florida Chapter.



This week’s seminar focused on Human Rights #21 The Right to Democracy and #22 Social Security. The kids were very engaged and led a discussion between themselves and the UHR Volunteer for nearly an hour. The students left armed with human rights educational booklets and a new-found inspiration to use their human rights and help spread the word.



“We take on the responsibility of teaching youth all over Pinellas County what their human rights are, said Cristian Vargas. “By working with incredible educational organizations such as the Community Learning Center, we hope to inspire a movement of change amongst the youth in our county. One day, our next generation will live in a world where human rights are respected by everyone; they won’t discriminate, won’t racially profile people nor think differently about someone just because of their faith. That is the world that Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard envisioned when he said, ‘We stand for truth and for human freedom. We stand for greater spiritual freedom and greater human rights.’”



Each month for the past year, CLC has been bringing a class of kids to the UHR Florida center to learn two more of their 30 human rights in a one-hour seminar. Cristian Vargas said that the children not only learn their rights, they understand how to ensure that their rights are not violated. UHR uses Youth for Human Rights educational materials.



For more information about UHR and the seminars held at the UHR Center in downtown Clearwater at 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave., please call 727-467-6960.



About United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.

Central to Scientology beliefs and tenets is a conviction that all people are endowed with the inalienable rights as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations in 1948. In accord with those convictions, the Church of Scientology sponsors UHR and its youth education program, Youth for Human Rights.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.