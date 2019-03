Information to Intelligence Summit Blue Light LLC

COME SEE WHAT’S NEW WITH i2®

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fayetteville, NC March 22, 2019 - The Information to Intelligence Global Summit, hosted by Blue Light in New Orleans, May 7 – 9, 2019, and sponsored by IBM and Arrow , brings the i2® community together for three days of learning, networking, and sharing the latest industry strives.Come discover what new i2® plug-ins are available, connect with IBM® i2® partners, vendors, subject matter experts, and users from around the world.At the i2i Conference, you’ll become a part of a reliable community of like-minded professionals who will inspire, re-energize, and support you well beyond the event. The exhibit hall will be filled with leading technology and solution providers to provide a first-hand look into the latest tools.DON ’ T MISS IT! REGISTER TODAY at Myi2iConference.com TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES• IBM® i2® Training Track with CPE credits available• Blue Fusion for IBM® i2® Analyst’s Notebook• IBM® i2® Used for Combating Insurance Fraud• IBM® i2® Enterprise Insight Analysis in• Deployed/ Tactical Environments• The Safe Campus – Preventing School Violence• Cyber Threat Hunting with IBM® i2®• Exploitation of Open-Source IntelligenceNETWORKING EVENTS• New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival• Riverboat Cruise• WWII Museum• Let’s Roam New Orleans Ghost Tour



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.