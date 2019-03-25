Custom Application Development Consultant Design Center Focuses on Clients’ Business Goals

Design Center’s custom application development consulting leads to outstanding mobile apps and ultimately achievement of the client’s business goals.



ST. PAUL, MINN., U.S., March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Center’s custom application development consulting leads to outstanding mobile apps and ultimately achievement of the client’s business goals.

Throughout the consultation process, Design Center’s experts bring technical and UX expertise, design creativity and common business sense to create a best-fit mobile app solution that delivers on the client’s goals.

Design Center President Ken Haus said, “Most competitors are adept at the technical aspects of mobile app development, but don’t get the importance of consulting and end up designing something that becomes obsolete quickly. At Design Center strategic consulting, centered on our clients’ business realities, always drives the entire app development process. We think like entrepreneurs—that’s just our culture.”

Often prospects come to Design Center, knowing they need a mobile app, but don’t know what they want the app to do and don’t know what an app is capable of doing. For example, while they may know that an app can serve as a repository for sales and marketing materials, they may not know it can also track metrics. They also may not understand that the app can become an integral component of the marketing/sales ecosystem they already have in place. This is where Design Center’s expert consultation services shine.

During discussions with the client, Design Center’s project team, which includes one of the world’s leading user experience (UX) experts, is always laser-focused on the user. This encourages behaviors that lead to interactions that lead to value for clients. “An accurate understanding of how and why users engage in certain behaviors allows us to intelligently engineer the steps that will achieve the larger goal,” Haus said.

Unlike most competitors, Design Center doesn’t outsource. They have a proven combination of design, development, UX and business strategy talent all under one roof. This enables open strategic collaboration that’s not possible when team members work remotely.

“We are centered on using mobile apps to achieve our clients’ micro and macro business goals.” Haus said. “Because of this, we dig into desired outcomes much earlier in the consultation process than our competitors. This creates long-term client partnerships built on trust and confidence.”

While Design Center is best known for comprehensive consultation throughout the mobile app development process, they also offer standalone mobile app consultation services.

Founded in 1969, leading software designer and developer Design Center turns strategic insights into reality through app development, virtual reality solutions, custom software and more. Rooted in design and energized by digital, Design Center creates engaging, long-term solutions that streamline business and spark conversation. The company’s user-experience-focused approach to design, development and implementation produces solutions that deliver value and profitability for clients. Among the company’s value adds is AppKits, a proprietary application management engine, that ensures the company’s solutions perform at the highest level. Design Center serves some of the world’s largest organizations from their headquarters in centrally located St. Paul, Minn. To contact Design Center call 651-699-6500 or visit http://designcenterideas.com/. Review project information and client references at: https://clutch.co/profile/design-center. News Room, visit: http://designcenterideas.com/news-room. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; www.smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



