Monday Morning Radio Podcast Features Matt Mason, Nebraska State Poet

In January, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts selected Mason as the newest state poet. He plans to travel the state sharing his love of poetry.

Do the arts matter, and if they do, why?” — Dean Rotbart

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly appointed Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, is a guest on Monday Morning Radio , the popular weekly business-to-business podcast hosted by Dean Rotbart, an award-winning former reporter for The Wall Street Journal.The podcast is available for free at www.tinyurl.com/MMR031119 or from the iTunes store at http://tinyurl.com/mmr-itunes Mason and Rotbart explore the role of creativity in society as well as in business."Do the arts matter, and if they do, why?" Rotbart, asks.Mason is eloquent in his affirmative response, as well as explaining his goals for his new position.In January, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts selected Mason as the state's newest poet.It's a position whose roots date back to 1921 and highlights the fact that the Cornhusker state is quite fertile ground for literary excellence.For almost ten years, Matt has served as executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, a nonprofit group that promotes poets in the schools and organizes quality poetry programs for adults.As the Nebraska State Poet, Matt plans to travel the state – from schools to prisons – sharing his love of poetry, supporting the state's writers, and inspiring Nebraskans from all walks of life to express themselves creatively.As Monday Morning Radio host and reputation coach Dean Rotbart – himself a Pulitzer Prize nominee when he wrote for The Wall Street Journal – points out, Matt joins a lengthy honor roll of Wizard Academy graduates who have been recognized globally for their creativity and professional excellence.Launched in June 2012, Monday Morning Radio features some of the country's most-innovative business owners and experts. The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin-Texas based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.



