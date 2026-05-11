Zig Ziglar’s 100th Birthday Celebration Takes Center Stage on Monday Morning Radio

Hosts Maxwell and Dean Rotbart Zig and Tom Ziglar MondayMorningRadio.com

Tom Ziglar Joins Hosts Dean and Maxwell Rotbart to Discuss the Late Motivation Legend’s Enduring Wisdom and a Special Centennial Event in Tennessee

As good as Dad was on stage, he was even better offstage.” — Tom Ziglar

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Zig Ziglar, his son and Ziglar Inc. CEO, Tom Ziglar, joined the popular Monday Morning Radio business-to-business podcast this week to share personal reflections and announce a once-in-a-lifetime "Transformation Day" event.Zig Ziglar, who passed away in 2012, remains one of the most influential figures in personal development and business leadership. His timeless philosophy—centered on hope, integrity, service, and discipline—continues to resonate with entrepreneurs and sales professionals globally. This week’s exclusive interview serves as both a tribute to the man behind the message and a guide for applying his principles in the modern era of artificial intelligence and rapid cultural disruption."As good as Dad was on stage, he was even better offstage," Tom Ziglar told co-hosts Dean and Maxwell Rotbart. He recounted stories of his father’s humility, including a moment when the elder Ziglar—while wearing his signature red sports coat—happily carried a stranger’s luggage at a hotel simply because he was asked.The centerpiece of the centennial celebration is the " See You at the Top " event, scheduled for October 16th at the Dave Ramsey Event Center in Franklin, Tennessee. The day-long gathering will feature a "who’s who" of speakers, including Dave Ramsey, Brian Buffini, and Todd Duncan. Limited to just 1,500 attendees to ensure a high-quality experience, the event is designed to move beyond nostalgia and offer actionable plans for personal and professional growth.During the interview, Tom Ziglar also addressed how his father would have navigated today’s technological landscape. "AI will never believe in you," Tom noted, emphasizing that while technology offers knowledge, it lacks the moral application of wisdom—a cornerstone of the Ziglar legacy.The episode provides fans with a rare look at Zig’s "backstage" life and explores his most profound lessons, including his famous mantra: "You can have everything in life you want, if you'll just help enough other people get what they want".Listeners can stream or download this special episode for free at: https://tinyurl.com/MMR051126 Monday Morning Radio is co-hosted by the father-and-son team of Dean and Maxwell Rotbart. The program recently reached a major podcast milestone, surpassing one million downloads. Produced in cooperation with Roy H. Williams and the Wizard Academy, the show features interviews with business owners, experts, and entrepreneurs.All episodes of Monday Morning Radio can be found at: http://MondayMorningRadio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.