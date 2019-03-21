PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS APPLIED TO ENHANCE SCHOOL SAFETY

Blue Light LLC The Safe Campus

Introducing The Safe Campus – A solution preventing school violence, enhancing safety, and addressing emergency need

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fayetteville, NC March 21, 2019 – Blue Light LLC www.BlueLightLLC.com ) is thrilled to introduce their latest product in predictive analytics application. www.TheSafeCampus.com ) is a solution developed to enhance and address the continuing and unfortunate issue of safety in American schools and Universities.The platform, based on proven technologies, analytical techniques, and emergency response procedures, allows any educational facility to create a Campus Security Operations Center (CSOC) equipped with the tools and immediate response capabilities to rapidly identify potential offenders and to react to emergency situations of all types. Existing databases used on campuses are leveraged to allow for quick access to valuable information.The Safe Campus was developed to be a turn-key, out-of-the-box, rapidly installed, easily deployed and trainable, affordable solution to ensure a rapid response and support decision making.Rapidly responding to an incident is possible through The Safe Campus by analyzing vast amounts of in-house, external data, public data feeds and streams providing critical information necessary to respond to an emergency situation. Clients can adapt the solution to their specific needs, taking into account existing technology already in use.To learn more about The Safe Campus, or to request a demo, please contact Ed Boggess at 919-436-4172 or via email at edwin.boggess@bluelightllc.com***Blue Light is a strategic IBM® Silver Business Partner specializing in information analysis and data analytics, with over a decade of experience around the world. Blue Light offers industry-recognized training on the complete IBM® i2® software suite. Blue Light has provided cutting edge support and training to government clients across the Defense, Intelligence and Law Enforcement communities. Combining experienced professionals with the latest methodology and technology. Learn more at www.BlueLightLLC.com



