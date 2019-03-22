“HER TURF” A DOCUMENTARY FILM FEATURING THREE FEMALE FOOTBALL OFFICIALS BREAKING BARRIERS ON THE LINES OF SCRIMMAGE

“HER TURF” A DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM FEATURING THREE FEMALE FOOTBALL OFFICIALS The cast of HER TURF are active football officials - this is the 1st time their story has been told Director/Producer Shantel Hansen and the cast of HER TURF

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2014, Colorado filmmaker Shantel Hansen, Director, and Producer of HER TURF conceived for the first time, an idea to film female officials and tell their story. Females have been officiating on the football field since 1990. From 2015 to 2018, Hansen filmed three stories of female officials, in six different locations, to tell this story. FOX Sports Analyst and former Vice President of NFL Officiating, Dean Blandino serves as Executive Producer.

“I am convinced audiences will react to the social issues HER TURF showcases through the lens of sports because sports permeate our culture”, Shantel Hansen states. “Also, the film will ignite further and more in-depth conversations about gender, identity, representation, and break down representations about women holding powerful roles in sports.”

This ground-breaking documentary was selected to premiere at the 5th annual Artemis Women in Action Film Festival, April 25 – 28, in Santa Monica, CA. The cast, Director and Executive Producer will attend the Festival, as well as screenings during the event.

According to Dean Blandino, “Officials are first-responders in the game of football. Whether first on the scene for an injury, concussion protocol or rules violation, officials are the heart of the game. This film captures the strides women have made as officials, and the progress they are making in the profession.”

The timely and engaging film features Annice Canady, Tangela Mitchell, and Mary Podesta. Annice Canady from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida started officiating football in 1990 at the youth level. After battling cancer three times, she made her collegiate debut officiating for the NCAA in 2001. In 2002, Canady was the first female official to work an NCAA Division I football game on August 31, 2002.

Tangela Mitchell has the “it” factor in officiating; she is ambitious and talented. She keeps a level head during moments of physical and emotional adversity and is an integral part of every play. In 2013, Tangela Mitchell was one of four females to officiate in a SIAC football game. Mitchell continues to prove she has what it takes to officiate in the NFL.

Mary Podesta’s storyline brings some lightness to the gravity of Annice and Tangela’s journeys. Working full-time as a physical education teacher in California, Mary officiates for the love of the game. Her perspective is a refreshing contrast, downplaying the obstacles women face. However, through her optimism and moving quotes, the hurdles remain in the undercurrent.

These women reveal the struggles and triumphs of excelling in traditionally male-dominated roles. By their very presence, these three women are opening doors for those who will arrive after them. "HER TURF" is a timely and potent documentary, which follows three pioneering female football officials as they boldly attempt to level the playing field. As these officials change preconceived ideas about women excelling in a traditionally male role, this film will spark deeper conversations about gender representation in team sports.



Synopsis: This short documentary follows three female football officials as they claim access to a powerful role in a male-dominated industry. Annice Canady was the first female football referee to officiate an NCAA game in 2001. She is revered as a trailblazer, opening the door for other women to be in charge. The three-time cancer survivor does not shy away from reporting harsh realities on what it was like being the first female on the field. Tangela Mitchell has the “it” factor in officiating; she’s ambitious and has the talent to officiate in the NFL someday. Tangela carries Annice’s baton with grace as she continues to advance in the pipeline. Mary Podesta officiates for the love of the game and being part of the football community. Her sound bites are self-deprecating, entertaining, and funny.

