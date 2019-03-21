Nonprofit Leaders Furnish Tools for Success at Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Luncheon

Dr. Veronica Walters led a panel discussion with successful non-profit leaders at the March luncheon for the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – On Wednesday, March 20, more than 50 nonprofit representatives gathered in the Crystal Ballroom of the historic Fort Harrison for the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition’s bi-monthly Networking Luncheon. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, the luncheon was highlighted by a panel discussion with four leaders in the non-profit arena.

The panelists represented a broad spectrum of charity types – from Karena Morrison and her Benevolution Foundation; to Pam and Joel Anderson and the Clearwater Community Volunteers; to Neil Brickfield and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League. The panel was moderated by a thirty-year veteran in the field of education Dr. Veronica Walters.

Questions from the audience included; ‘How do I get my group more well-known?’ ‘How do I fundraise?’ and ‘How do you stay motivated?’ This provoked a very lively discussion with some inspirational answers.

“I spend about 350 hours putting up and taking down Winter Wonderland every year,” said Joel Anderson, who is the Deputy Chairman for the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “Some days are hard – I am taking down the stage by myself because volunteers don’t show or something. Then I remember why I do this. I do all of this so I can see that first kid at Winter Wonderland who sits on Santa’s lap – who would not have any Christmas other than what we have put there. It gets me every time.”

Guests were encouraged to go out and talk to people, face to face, in order to grow their network of potential donors and volunteers.

“I use facebook,” said Karena Morrison, “but the most valuable interaction that I have is face-to-face, talking to people.”

Following the presentation, guests networked and got to know each other better.

Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization said, “In putting this coalition together, we wanted to provide a platform for networking and collaboration for the greater Tampa Bay area non-profit community. Together we can create a safer community and society at large as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

The next Charity Coalition function will be the on the 15th of May in the Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom. To attend or for more information about the Charity Coalition please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

