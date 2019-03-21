EXPERT REVEALS DANGERS OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG ABUSE AT FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD SEMINAR

Foundation for a Drug Free World Florida Chapter volunteers meet to coordinate presentations on the Truth About Drugs Program to schools and groups all over the greater Tampa Bay area. To attend a seminar or book a lecture, please call 727-467-6962.

Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 13, 2019, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter held a “Truth About Prescription Drug Abuse” seminar in its downtown Clearwater Center. Joanna Young, a certified Drug Counselor spoke about the dangers of abusing prescription drugs and how they can kill and destroy lives. The attendees were shown part of the Truth About Drugs-Real People Real Stories documentary as an introduction to the talk and participated in a Q&A with Ms. Young.

The seminar covered one of the most abused prescription drugs – opioids, citing the National Institute on Drug Abuse that there were 47,600 opioid overdose deaths in 2017 in the US alone. One of the serious risks of opioids is respiratory depression – high doses can cause breathing to slow down to the point it stops and the user dies.

“It is so important to educate our community on the dangers of abusing painkillers,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida. “People are dying everyday from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education, it makes all our efforts worth it.”

Additionally, seminar attendees learned that prescription painkillers are powerful drugs that interfere with the nervous system’s transmission of nerve signals that one perceives as pain. They also stimulate the portion of the brain associated with pleasure which produces the “high” one gets from the drug and that is how painkillers can become very addictive. Addicts have described the withdrawal as “agonizing pain.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida holds a free seminar for the general public, every Wednesdays at 7:00PM.

Anyone who would like attend or would like to receive drug-educational materials at no cost can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.



