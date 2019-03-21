Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization Announces its March Historic Fort Harrison Tour

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization provides monthly tours of the Fort Harrison to the public

The Fort Harrison has been a focal point for many generations and its activities have helped shape Clearwater’s history.” — Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization announces its monthly Historic Fort Harrison tour on March 23rd for tourists and Tampa Bay residents.

The tour begins in the Fort Harrison’s grand lobby with its lofty ceilings, brass hand-rails and wrought-iron balustrades. It continues through the Fort Harrison’s 10th floor Crystal Ballroom with its panoramic view of the inter-coastal waterway, then visiting a well-appointed parlor suite, an award-winning restaurant, and state-of-the art Auditorium which hosts monthly charity and non-profit events for the community.

“The Fort Harrison was constructed in 1926 and is one of the city’s most recognizable historic landmarks. The Fort Harrison has been a focal point for many generations and its activities have helped shape Clearwater’s history,” said Ms. Skjelset.

Throughout the tour guests will learn facts including:

· How the Fort Harrison served its country during World War II?

· What well known baseball team made the Fort Harrison their springtime home for many years?

· Which famous band stayed in the Fort Harrison penning a song that was later to be inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame?

· Which Jazz legends in the 1970’s played in the Fort Harrison – becoming the genesis of the “Clearwater Jazz Holiday”?

Following the Fort Harrison tour, guests are invited to visit the Historic Clearwater Building, now the Scientology Information Center. Built in 1918, the building was home to the Clearwater Bank. Guests can see the marble floors, 30 foot ceilings, the kitchenette where the bank vault used to be and also have a chance to get answers to questions they may have about the beliefs and the aims of Scientology, as well as its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

To participate in the tour or for more information about the Information Center, please contact Ms. Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.

In July 2015, the Church fully restored the historic Clearwater Building and re-opened it as the Scientology Information Center for the community. The Center houses a gallery of audio-visual displays with some 400 videos allowing guests a self-guided tour and showing basic Scientology beliefs, information on L. Ron Hubbard, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.