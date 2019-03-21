SMi’s HPAPI 2019 Conference: Exclusive Interview Released with AstraZeneca

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Marshall from AstraZeneca will be speaking at SMi’s 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ( HPAPI ) Conference which will take place in London on 13th-14th May. He will be discussing the latest developments in the industry with a specific focus on the principles of pharmaceutical containment in isolator design. Ahead of the conference, SMi had interviewed him where he gave a taster of what he will be discussing.Peter said:“The HPAPI market is becoming more entrenched across the Pharma industry. Historically major pharma and some specialist contract manufacturers have led the field in design and application, but the more general toxic nature of new products has required many more companies to consider investment in contained facilities. Further to this, new drug modalities such as ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates) have presented enhanced containment challenges due to the elevated toxicity of some of the components. Finally, the toxicity of some modern inhaler and other device products has raised the importance of containment in device-related process approaches including dry powder and aseptic filling processes.”“For me personally, the problem is often being involved in the early stages of a project to ensure that exposure control is properly considered, and optimal strategies and technologies are applied. In my opinion there are too many simplistic design or equipment selection tools which are used blindly without an understanding of their relevance and validity. In some cases these can lead to excessively conservative technology decisions which present significant operability and maintenance issues for the final user.”The full interview is available in the Download Centre at http://www.highlypotentapi.com Key sessions to be discussed in the area of containment include – Antibody-drug conjugate manufacturing, adaptation of containment designs to cope with the high demands of HPAPIs and the challenges verifying containment performance of a HPAPI OSD facility.Joining Peter on Day Two of the conference will be Dr Thomas Nittoli, Director, Regeneron; Dr Jeff Parry, Senior Formulation Scientist, AstraZeneca and Mr Nigel Saunders, Technical Engineer – SME Containment, GSK.Sponsors include: BSP Pharmaceuticals | Minakem | PCi Pharma Services | SafeBridge Consultants Inc. | Solo ContainmentSMi offer unique sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages, tailored to complement your company’s marketing strategy. Contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



