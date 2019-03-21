Dykema Gossett Switches to nQueue

Firm has contracted to use nQueue’s Fifth-Generation Embedded Cost Recovery Software

TEMPE, AZ, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- nQueue , the leading provider of information workflow technology to the legal industry, today announced that the national law firm Dykema Gossett PLLC has left its longtime cost recovery solution and switched to nQueue. nQueue Embedded will be installed on all of the firm’s more than 100 multifunction devices across all 13 Dykema offices and will be relied upon for tracking and recovering copy, print, and scan costs by all of the firm’s more than 350 attorneys, legal professionals and support staff.“We love the product, and with nQueue we will get the support and service we require, such as being able to call their support directly any time of day,” says Frank D. Kirkpatrick, director of support services at Dykema. “Much of the cost recovery industry is in flux, but nQueue is a safe harbor with stable ownership, with a clear road map of its products.”In addition to the installation of nQueue Embedded firmwide, Dykema is also rolling out nQueue’s print management solution, Print AnyWhere . Print AnyWhere separates the sending of a print job from the releasing of it at the device, so attorneys who choose to use it can benefit from better information security and privacy by eliminating the risk of confidential documents lying visible in unsecured areas. Print AnyWhere also applies rules to reduce printer waste and misuse and saves paper and consumables. “Combining our cost recovery and print management products is a proven way to control costs and recover more of the costs that are incurred,” says John Gilbert, senior vice president at nQueue.Uncertainty throughout the cost recovery industry has more and more law firms looking to nQueue. “All our major competitors are now owned by a private equity firm, and private equity-backed legal technology providers have a long history of failing their customers,” says Rick Hellers, nQueue’s president and CEO. “Firms like Dykema that are interested in a partner that understands law firms and is credibly committed to client support are finding their way tonQueue.”About DykemaDykema serves business entities worldwide on a wide range of complex legal issues. Dykema lawyers and other professionals in 13 U.S. offices work in close partnership with clients – from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies – to deliver outstanding results, unparalleled service and exceptional value in every engagement. For more information, visit www.dykema.com About nQueuenQueue provides software-based information workflow solutions to more than 35 percent of the largest 250 law firms in the United States, seven of the top 20 in the U.K., seven of the largest 35 in Australia and five of the top 10 globally. The company’s document scanning and routing solutions enable firms to capture, format, route and control scans to improve security and reduce costs associated with document retention and retrieval. Its cost recovery solutions assist firms by enhancing the automation and processing of any operational and administrative expenses, including print, copy, scan, phone, fax, travel, court fees, research, overnight, courier costs and credit card charges, and its print management solutions increase print security while reducing misuse and waste. All of nQueue’s software offerings work with and without cost recovery and can be embedded directly into multifunction devices or reside on tablet computers to provide clients with the knowledge required to run their businesses more profitably. nQueue is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reckon Limited and the only truly global cost recovery company. To learn more about nQueue please visit www.nQueue.com



