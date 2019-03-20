Laura Breit of Root Engineers to Present at 5th Annual New England Cannabis Convention

Managing principal and mechanical engineer to discuss optimizing cannabis cultivation operations through smart HVAC equipment selection

My hope is for attendees to leave my presentation equipped with the practical knowledge they need to make the right decisions when it comes to HVAC equipment selection for their cannabis operation.” — Laura Breit, Root Engineers

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura J. Breit, PE, founder and managing principal of Root Engineers , has been selected to present at the 5th Annual New England Cannabis Convention in Boston, MA. Breit’s presentation "Optimizing Your Grow Operation Through Smart HVAC Selection" is part of the Cultivation and Demos track and will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 during the conference."I am thrilled for the opportunity to participate in an event as impressive as NECANN," said Breit. "My hope is for attendees to leave my presentation equipped with the practical knowledge they need to make the right decisions when it comes to HVAC equipment selection for their cannabis operation."Breit will discuss how cannabis cultivators can optimize their grow operation while balancing needs for infrastructure optimization and the cost of technology. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technologies are some of the largest and most critical investments a cultivation operation will make. By providing a knowledgeable look at the technologies accessible by all sizes of operations and describing the relative economics, Breit will analyze profitability and sustainability impacts as they relate to business.“Optimizing Your Grow Operation Through Smart HVAC Selection” will be hosted in Room 103 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from 12:00 - 12:50 p.m. on Friday, March 22.Since 2014, New England Cannabis Convention events have become the home base for the New England cannabis industry. The annual event in Boston attracts the largest number of hemp, MMJ, and cannabis industry professionals from across the region. Last year the event boated an attendance of over 9,000 people. With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts, over 10,000 attendees are expected for the 2019 event.To learn more about NECANN Boston 2019 and Laura Breit’s presentation, visit: https://www.necann.com/2019-boston/programming/#day1stage3 ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineersMedia Contact: Morgan Whitehouse, morgan@campbellconsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.