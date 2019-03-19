CTI Chief Executive Officer Selected to Facilitate Two Physician Engagement Sessions at AMGA Annual Conference

CTI announced today that its CEO, Mo Kasti, has been selected to facilitate two sessions at the American Medical Group Association’s (AMGA) Conference.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTI announced today that its CEO, Mo Kasti, has been selected to facilitate two independent sessions at the American Medical Group Association’s (AMGA) Annual Conference. A previous release had announced that Mr. Kasti had been selected to facilitate a workshop using design thinking principles to help participants to take charge of their future and define their career. Mr. Kasti has been asked to facilitate a second session entitled Developing and Engaging Physician Leaders that will focus on the development of CTIs successful Physician Leadership Institute.

The AMGA Annual Conference is a three-day, interactive forum that connects medical professionals with peers to discuss ideas related to delivering high-quality, efficient, and affordable patient care. Unlike medical conferences that focus on specialty skill acquisition, the AMGA Annual Conference is specifically tailored to medical group and health system executives directly responsible and accountable for the success of their organizations. The conference will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on March 27-30, 2019.

Mo Kasti is a distinguished author, thinker, speaker, strategy advisor and family man. His passion centers around helping executive and clinical leaders elevate their thinking in times of transformation and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. When terrains are shifting, and outcomes are uncertain, Mo is uniquely equipped to help leaders think outside the box. Mo is the Chief Executive Officer of CTI and the author of two books - Physician Leadership, the transformational effects of leadership in medicine and Beyond Physician Engagement: A Roadmap to Partner with Physicians to be ALL IN!,

“I am very excited about being selected to lead a second session,” said Mo Kasti, President and CEO of CTI. “It will focus on physician leadership and why we developed the Physician Leadership Institute within CTI.”

About CTI

The mission of CTI is to transform healthcare through Innovation, Strategy and Leadership. Using our Unique Physician Leadership Institute and Innovation Institute, we empower and engage physicians, physician leaders, executives and clinical teams to redesign their care model to be more consumer centric, lower hassle factor and better value. CTI has worked with thousands of physicians and leaders successfully nationally and internationally. CTI has been recognized as a Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company; Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Finalist, LEAD Top 10 Leadership Partner, LEAD Top 10 Best Executive Coaching Program, State of Florida Healthcare Innovation Award Winner, and GrowFL Company to Watch.





