Finding the right contractor for your renovation is the most important step, it could be the difference between a successful project and a disastrous one.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding the right contractor for your home is almost as important as the entire renovation project itself. The right contractor should be reliable, professional, experienced, and communicative. Choosing the right one could be the difference between a successful project and a disastrous one.This all sounds great, right? Well, while finding the perfect home renovation contractor who you can trust to see the job through is ideal, the opposite tends to happen more often than you may think. Winding up with a bad contractor can leave your house in ruins, your money down the drain, and your hopes dashed. This is why it so important to choose a contractor that can complete your renovation project successfully and within budget.Renovating a home is an expensive, challenging, and stressful process. This is why the right contractor can make all the difference. So how do you find the right contractor who will meet and exceed all your expectations, stick to the budget, and keep you sane even when the most unexpected events occur?It’s all about knowing what to look for and asking the right questions. Here are seven ways to find the perfect contractor for your home.1. Do Your ResearchWhen choosing the right contractor, it is important to do your research. Go to their website, look at reviews, get an idea of their experience, and read their testimonials. To find the right contractor, you need to put the time and effort into doing your homework. Once you do your research, interview at least three potential contractors. Ask them questions and negotiate with them. Some questions you should ask when conducting your interviews include, but are not limited to:- What is your background?- How experienced are you in this job type?- Are you licensed?- Will you be hiring subcontractors?- Will you provide proof of general liability insurance?- What is a realistic timeline for this project?- What will you do if you find something unexpected, like a leaking pipe or rotting floors?- What will the payment schedule be?2. Check ReferencesIt is extremely important to check your contractor’s references to get an idea of the level of service they provide. This way, you can also find out how well they adhere to schedules and expectations. Be sure to talk to their most current customers.3. Get RecommendationsIt’s always helpful to get recommendations from friends or family members you trust. This is one of the best ways to find a contractor because friends and family members have your best interests in mind. You can also check provincial or trade associations with public registries like the Ontario College of Trades to see if a contractor is in good standing and certified. You can also speak to a building inspector who is likely to know contractors who meet code requirements and are reliable.4. Don’t Let Price Be the Deciding FactorRegardless of what your budget is, don’t let the cheapest bid be the one deciding factor. A contractor who makes a low-ball bid could possibly be desperate for work — or may even cut corners. Look for someone whose criteria matches everything you are looking for. At the end of the day, it’s better to spend more money to get the job done right.5. CommunicationOne of the most important parts of a renovation project is the communication you have with a contractor. To get the home of your dreams, you will need to make sure that the contractor you choose understands your goals and your expectations. You should expect to talk to your contractor frequently — possibly every day if it’s a big job. It is vital to always have open lines of communication and to set clear expectations. Sometimes it’s better to pay more for someone who is easy to communicate with.6. Find Out if Any Work Will Be SubcontractedBefore you hire your contractor, you should also find out if the work will be completed by the contractor's own employees, and what work (if any) will be subcontracted. It is important to get a full idea of the exact work the contractor will be doing so that you can communicate effectively and find quick solutions to any issues that may come up.7. Choose the Right Contractor for the Right JobChoose the right contractor for the project you have in mind. For example, if your friend’s contractor did a great job doing their roof, but you’re renovating your kitchen, that contractor might not be the right fit for your renovation project. Try to find a contractor who regularly does the kind of work that you want completed. They should have lots of experience completing the type of work you need done.Contact Home Trust Group for a Free Quote TodayFinding the right contractor for your Toronto home renovation project makes the difference between a successful renovation and a failed one. In fact, finding the right contractor can be the hardest part of the whole entire renovation project — that’s why Home Trust Group is here to help you with the process. Home Trust Group, an award-winning home builder, is a full-service design and construction firm based in Toronto. We specialize in residential clients all across Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and the GTA. Our experts use their vast resources and extensive knowledge to help you get your project done the right way. Our services include home renovation, architectural planning, renovation consulting, and more. We understand the importance of successfully completing a project both on time and within budget, and keep lines of communication open with our clients every step of the way. For industry-leading service that is reliable, innovative, and professional, Home Trust Group is the team you can count on. Contact us to get a free quote today.



