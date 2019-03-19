Ipe Woods USA Renews and Increases Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Martinez

2018 Scholarship awarded by Ipe Woods USA and 2019 Scholarship renewed to raise awareness in young adults to the dangers of distracted and intoxicated driving.

In the loving memory of my niece Caitlan, we are proud to raise awareness in young teens with this scholarship.” — Steven Rossi

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 12, 2018, Ipe Woods USA announced that it would offer a memorial scholarship in the name of Caitlan Wallace the niece of Steven Rossi, who has passed away in a fatal car accident on September 29, 2015. The winner of that scholarship for 2018 was Samantha Martinez of Arizona State University. She wrote a great essay on distracted driving. For 2019 Ipe Woods USA has recommitted to the scholarship and increased it by 50% making it $1500 and changed the topic to Intoxicated Driving – What can we do to raise awareness.

The memorial scholarship is open to everyone attending or about the attend College. It is done with the intention of raising awareness in the exact demographic of young adults that need to understand the potential consequences of distracted or intoxicated driving.

Ipe Woods USA is doing this scholarship for the 2nd time this year. However, organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving work every day to raise awareness and help prevent life-changing accidents. If you are considering donating you may what to consider them in the future.

Samantha wrote: “...A safe driver can be seen as, “Safe drivers are alert and ready to take action at any time.” being a safe driver is the opposite of the distracted driver, but looking at the statistics as safe driver is the better option. Some important ways to being a safe driver can include: checking mirrors and blind spots, going the correct speed limit, and even driving only when healthy not sick or tired. By following these simple guidelines, you can be a safer driver that can be a part of the reduction of crashes and can make you more aware of distracted drivers.

Another study has linked the differences between a safe driver and a distracted driver by following their traffic violations, “Previous research, using driving simulators or naturalistic driving methodology, found that individuals are more prone to driving violations (e.g., speeding violations, greater number of lane deviations, and failure to stop at stop signs and red lights) when distracted compared to driving under no distraction (Beede and Kass, 2006; Hanowski et al. 2006; Strayer et al.,2006).” Looking back at the previous paragraph, even just being mindful of simple aspects of driving can make you a safer driver. Distracted driving is more dangerous due to the lack of attention to the road will maintaining a vehicle going at fast speeds.

Going through my accident was the most life changing experience. I learned how to become a safer driver, that way I can be more aware of the road. I did not want to be a distracted driver and put others through what I survived. I still live with these nightmares and fear of driving. It used to be my favorite part of my day. Just driving on the highway listening to music, but now I get anxiety attacks whenever I drive too long. Being aware of safer habits such as checking mirrors, looking for the blind spots and making sure that you put your phone away and off so you won’t be distracted. Lives can be saved its up to you and advocating to make sure that there is a change.”

For full information visit us at on our Ipe Wood Scholarship page at ipewoods.com. We look forward to all the applications again this year.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.