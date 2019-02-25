Ipe Woods USA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2019 - Second Win In a Row
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings
SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITES STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipe Woods USA has won “Best Of Customer Service” for the second straight year, Houzz the leading platform for
home renovation and design. The innovative lumber distribution company was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.1 million active home building, remodeling
and design industry professionals.
The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and
Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz
community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on
Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2018. Architecture and interior design photographers whose
images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
A “Best Of Houzz 2019” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to
excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every
metro area on Houzz.
"Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who
are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects,” said Liza
Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “We are excited to celebrate the 2019 winners
chosen by our community as their favorites for home design and customer experience, and to highlight
those winners on the Houzz website and app."
Follow Ipe Woods USA on Houzz https://www.houzz.com/pro/ipewoods
About Ipe Woods USA:
While lumber is an old industry the direct to consumer market for lumber is relatively new, and so is Ipe Woods USA. Utilizing a distribution network of more than 10 warehouses and/or mills and over 300 pickup locations across the United States. The company specializes in Ipe decking but also offers Massaranduba, Garapa, Tigerwood, Purpleheart and Cumaru.
About Houzz"
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they
need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a
small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of
homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and
around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community
empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy
products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo
Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.
Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
Ji-woo Park
Ipe Woods USA
+1 844-674-4455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
What is Ipe Decking Video
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.