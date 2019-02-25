Ipe Woods USA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2019 - Second Win In a Row

Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings

While we strive every day to offer the best prices and service, we are pleased to be recognized by a community of over 40 Million members as the best company for exotic hardwood decking service.” — Steven Rossi

SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITES STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipe Woods USA has won “Best Of Customer Service” for the second straight year, Houzz the leading platform for

home renovation and design. The innovative lumber distribution company was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.1 million active home building, remodeling

and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and

Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz

community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on

Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2018. Architecture and interior design photographers whose

images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

A “Best Of Houzz 2019” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to

excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every

metro area on Houzz.

"Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who

are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects,” said Liza

Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “We are excited to celebrate the 2019 winners

chosen by our community as their favorites for home design and customer experience, and to highlight

those winners on the Houzz website and app."

Follow Ipe Woods USA on Houzz https://www.houzz.com/pro/ipewoods

About Ipe Woods USA:

While lumber is an old industry the direct to consumer market for lumber is relatively new, and so is Ipe Woods USA. Utilizing a distribution network of more than 10 warehouses and/or mills and over 300 pickup locations across the United States. The company specializes in Ipe decking but also offers Massaranduba, Garapa, Tigerwood, Purpleheart and Cumaru.

About Houzz"

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they

need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a

small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of

homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and

around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community

empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy

products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo

Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

What is Ipe Decking Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.