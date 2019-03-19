Perrin Conferences to Host Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference This May

The Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference will take place on May 2, 2019 at the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.

Our Mass Tort Conference will be the place for attendees to network and obtain important information from our impressive lineup of speakers.” — Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting the Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference on May 2, 2019 at the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.This one-day conference will feature updates and predictions from leading federal officials, in-house counsel, judges, and subject matter experts—all of whom will discuss the current status and foresights of mass tort litigation in the U.S.Perrin Conferences is pleased to announce this year’s conference chairs, who play an active role in assembling an impactful and engaging agenda for 2019:• Kenneth R. Feinberg, Esq., Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, Washington, D.C.• Deborah Greenspan, Esq., Blank Rome, Washington, D.C.“Mass tort litigation has never been more challenging. The increasing size and complexity of cases, as well as changes to the legal and political landscape, require parties to understand and implement best practices to achieve an efficient and successful resolution,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Our Mass Tort Conference will be the place for attendees to network and obtain important information from our impressive lineup of speakers.”Some featured speakers include:• Hon. Charles R. Breyer, Senior United States District Judge of the Northern District of California, San Francisco, CA• Joseph Gargan, CEO, The Pension Company, Inc., Washington, D.C.• Joe G. Hollingsworth, Esq., Hollingsworth LLP, Washington, D.C.• Richard S. Lewis, Esq., Hausfeld, Washington, D.C.• Francis E. McGovern, Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law, Durham, NC• Ellen K. Reisman, Esq., Reisman Karron Greene LLP, Washington, D.C.• Marc C. Scarcella, Economic and Complex Analytics Practice Area Leader & Principal, Roux Associates, Inc., Arlington, VA• Christopher A. Seeger, Esq., Seeger Weiss LLP, New York, NY• Rachel Stoering, Chief Operating Officer, JND Legal Administration, Seattle, WA• Joseph Warren, United States Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.• Gary L. Wingo, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, Washington, D.C.• R. Brent Wisner, Esq., Baum Hedlund Aristei Goldman PC, Los Angeles, CAPerrin Conferences is applying for approximately 7.0-8.4 CLE credit hours, depending on the state. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions and to submit your CLE requests.In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com # # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



