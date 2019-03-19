To learn more about AllTech Services, Inc., please visit www.alltechservicesinc.com.

AllTech Services, Inc. Acquires Wittman Mechanical - Customers Can Expect Expanded HVAC and Plumbing Services, Extended Hours, and Continued Quality Service.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 1st, AllTech Services, Inc. acquired Wittman Mechanical Contractors HVAC Service Division, a Sterling-based heating and air conditioning contractor. Customers in Northern Virginia have grown accustomed to the high-quality service offered by Wittman and that will not change. The name will change, and the services offered will expand to include a full range of residential and commercial plumbing/water treatment services and drain cleaning.

"AllTech Services is extremely pleased to welcome all Wittman Mechanical customers and employees to our family. The name will change on the truck, but all customers will still be greeted by the same friendly staff they've come to know and appreciate over the years,” said Abe Zarou, President, AllTech Services, Inc.

With the acquisition of Wittman Mechanical, customers will have access to online scheduling and 24/7 emergency services, and their maintenance agreements will remain active and unchanged. AllTech Services, Inc. will offer expanded benefits and services to new and existing customers, as well as increased benefits and training to all the employees in their new state of the art training facility opening soon.

“I personally got my start at Wittman Mechanical, so I understand how important quality service is to the customers of Wittman, and that great customer experience will definitely continue with AllTech,” continued Zarou.

AllTech Services Inc.’s philosophy, in any company acquisition, is to keep all employees, utilizing their experience and expertise in making a seamless transition. All Wittman Mechanical service employees have been retained by AllTech Services, Inc. as they value employing qualified technicians and staff especially as they grow their operations in the Northern Virginia area.

AllTech Services, Inc. provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, jetting/drain cleaning, water treatment and water main/sewer line replacements services in the Northern Virginia area. AllTech Services, Inc. operates a highly professional business with an impeccable reputation for keeping their customers satisfied. Their technicians are trained, certified, background screened, and some of the nicest people you will ever have in your home or business. www.alltechservicesinc.com





