AllTech Services, Inc. Acquires Wittman Mechanical - Customers Can Expect Expanded HVAC and Plumbing Services, Extended Hours, and Continued Quality Service.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 1st, AllTech Services, Inc. acquired Wittman Mechanical Contractors HVAC Service Division, a Sterling-based heating and air conditioning contractor. Customers in Northern Virginia have grown accustomed to the high-quality service offered by Wittman and that will not change. The name will change, and the services offered will expand to include a full range of residential and commercial plumbing/water treatment services and drain cleaning.

"AllTech Services is extremely pleased to welcome all Wittman Mechanical customers and employees to our family. The name will change on the truck, but all customers will still be greeted by the same friendly staff they've come to know and appreciate over the years,” said Abe Zarou, President, AllTech Services, Inc.

With the acquisition of Wittman Mechanical, customers will have access to online scheduling and 24/7 emergency services, and their maintenance agreements will remain active and unchanged. AllTech Services, Inc. will offer expanded benefits and services to new and existing customers, as well as increased benefits and training to all the employees in their new state of the art training facility opening soon.

“I personally got my start at Wittman Mechanical, so I understand how important quality service is to the customers of Wittman, and that great customer experience will definitely continue with AllTech,” continued Zarou.

AllTech Services Inc.’s philosophy, in any company acquisition, is to keep all employees, utilizing their experience and expertise in making a seamless transition. All Wittman Mechanical service employees have been retained by AllTech Services, Inc. as they value employing qualified technicians and staff especially as they grow their operations in the Northern Virginia area.

For additional information about AllTech Services, Inc., their services, and the service area, please visit them online at www.alltechservicesinc.com.


AllTech Services, Inc.
AllTech Services, Inc. provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, jetting/drain cleaning, water treatment and water main/sewer line replacements services in the Northern Virginia area. AllTech Services, Inc. operates a highly professional business with an impeccable reputation for keeping their customers satisfied. Their technicians are trained, certified, background screened, and some of the nicest people you will ever have in your home or business. www.alltechservicesinc.com

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and events management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

