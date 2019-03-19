Top US IT Products and Technology Solutions Provider ITsavvy Announces Major Promotion

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced the promotion of Joe Llano from Vice President, Cloud Solutions to Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG).

Joe has the background to build on his success at ITsavvy. He has the vision, passion and intelligence to accelerate profitable growth and to develop consistent, best practice operational processes.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “When we originally launched the ASG in 2012, we had a tremendous amount of work to do in order to make it fully operational and successful. Now that these objectives have been accomplished, it’s time to take the ASG to the next level. I can’t think of anyone more capable than Joe.”

In his new role, Llano will work with ITsavvy’s top executives to develop a new vision and business plan for the ASG as it continues to grow. Llano will also be responsible for developing new strategies that build on historical growth and instituting operational processes for the next level. He will also oversee the management of all ASG

engineering teams, all pre-sales and post-sales professionals and all service delivery groups.

In his former role as the company’s Vice President, Cloud Solutions, Llano was crucial to establishing the successful go-to-market process and management of ITsavvy Cloud Solutions that include: savvyCloud, DRaaS, BaaS, Data Center Solutions, Public-Private-Hybrid Cloud, savvyDesktop, savvyMail (Microsoft CSP) and Colocation.

One of Llano’s most impactful accomplishments at ITsavvy includes the addition of an expansive portfolio of high-value strategic cloud partnerships including: Microsoft, Dell EMC, Veeam and Mimecast. Another major accomplishment includes a significant increase in net new business, a 36% year-over-year increase.

Llano holds degrees that include a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master of Science and doctorate in Technology Management (innovation and entrepreneurship) from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J. He has also held a Project Management Professional (PMP) credential since 2007.

Llano has established a career committed to successfully implementing IT innovation and change in organizations, recognizing profitable business opportunities and realizing positive business value for clients. Prior to joining ITsavvy, Llano was employed at EMC Corporation in Warren, N.J. as a highly regarded Program Delivery Manager.

“It’s obvious that Joe has the background to build on his success at ITsavvy,” Theriault said. “He has demonstrated that he has the vision, passion and intelligence to accelerate profitable growth and to develop consistent, best practice operational processes for every ASG solution at every ITsavvy location.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

