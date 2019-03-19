2019 Curiosity Conference Will Define the Human-Machine Coevolution Process

The 2019 Curiosity Conference will take place April 12 at The Corinthian in downtown San Jose and will be streamed live via Edmodo.

As AI evolves, leaders will convene to determine how the global education system must ensure integration, rather than competition, between man and machine

We must challenge our thought processes around AI and deeply consider its implications and potential throughout our work in the design of algorithms, hardware and policy.” — Yao Zhang, Founder and CEO of RoboTerra

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboTerra, in partnership with the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), will host the Curiosity Conference in Silicon Valley for the second consecutive year. The event, themed "AI in Education: A Journey in the Making," will take place at The Corinthian in downtown San Jose on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Registration is now open to educators, technology leaders, investors, analysts, media members, product developers and others interested in this compelling topic. This rethinking should begin with a thorough analysis of our global education system and a consideration of the journey learners and AI are making together,” said Yao Zhang, Founder and CEO of RoboTerra. “Curiosity Conference was created to bring together the leading thinkers most equipped to address these crucial topics, and we look forward to discussions that will set the course for transformative innovation.”The conference will be broadcast live via Edmodo, the world’s largest learning community, with more than 20 million worldwide users including students, educators and parents, enabling a global audience to engage with the thought-provoking, future-defining conversations.Dynamic Presentations and Panels:Curiosity Conference sessions will feature some of the world's finest thinkers and doers in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, design, cognitive science and learning technology. Participants will deeply consider and explore topics including designing for creativity, man vs. machine in the workforce, accelerating inclusion for all and reaching human fulfillment. Keynote speakers and panelists will include the following:* Dr. Leroy Chiao―former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander* Dana Leong―two-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer and producer who is leading innovation work at the intersection of music, technology, brain science and wellness* Alex Kaplan―Global Leader of IBM Watson Education* Carl Ward―Group Technology Officer of Accenture’s Public Services* Stavros Yiannouka―CEO of WISE* Yao Zhang―Founder and CEO of RoboTerraMan-and-Machine Solution Framework:From facial recognition to voice-control devices, companion robots and autonomous driverless cars, the speed of how AI is affecting every aspect of human life is continuously accelerating. These revolutionary technologies have transformed how students and adults learn, how we imagine the future and how we must prepare to succeed in the changing global economy.Curiosity Conference will work toward a framework to be catalyzed for improving the state of humanity, with representatives from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE-SA), Harvard AI Initiatives and other leading industry standards, regulation, and research organizations. These efforts will focus on the goal of achieving human-centered, human-driven outcomes through the coevolutionary process of AI and education."Education will not be immune to the revolution in intelligences. AI looks set to transform the world,” said Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE. “Through the Curiosity Conference, WISE, in partnership with RoboTerra, aims to interpret the key trends in AI and how these could impact education.”The Network That Will Transform the AI and Education Industries:Throughout the event, participants from all roles will network and develop meaningful relationships with one another and with conference partners and exhibiting companies, as well as hear about the latest research shaping AI and education. This high-engagement environment will present attendees with the following opportunities:* Form lasting connections with AI technology workshop partners and exhibitors, including members from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, Toyota, Anki and Stanford University.* Network with leading investors, media and star product managers from Bracket Capital, the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Edmodo and Facebook, including laureates of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards.* Hear about the Curiosity Initiatives, including the winner of the Human Curiosity Award, along with research findings on AI and Education (AI4EDU Database).For more information on the conference, including updates on the program as new speakers are confirmed, visit the Curiosity Conference website: https://www.curiosity.do . Registration is now open and attendees can use code EarlyBird25 to save 25 percent up until March 25. To learn more about the conference and how to participate, please email ryan [at] curiosity.do.About RoboTerra:Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, ROBOTERRA develops creative robotic products, designed to stimulate creativity and cultivate the next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) talent. ROBOTERRA’s robotics kits and software are designed to motivate students to learn about science, while providing a foundation for tech-driven careers. Launching in 2019, ROBOTERRA's AI Kit is our latest project. This innovative educational kit allows students to learn STEM and coding via building a robot, guiding it through an AI "learning process" to move, obey commands and play together. Curriculum teaches kids about machine learning, deep learning and algorithms in a fun, intuitive, hands-on way while the robot is able to track space objects like a telescope, and connect students from all over the world for conducting scientific space exploration activities. Learn more at https://www.roboterra.com/ About the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE):The World Innovation Summit for Education was established by Qatar Foundation in 2009 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. Through the biennial summit, collaborative research and a range of on-going programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education. The next global Summit will take place in Doha, Qatar on November 19-21. Please visit www.wise-qatar.org



