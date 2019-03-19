Franchise Business Review Announces Honorees of the 2019 Franchising@WORK Awards

Twelve Franchise Brands Recognized as Award Winning Brands Based on Independent Survey of Employee Engagement and Compensation in the Franchise Sector

The results of the Franchising@WORK study clearly demonstrate that high employee satisfaction and engagement translates to engaged franchisees and, ultimately, to more loyal, satisfied customers. ” — Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced the winners of the inaugural Franchising@WORK awards Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR recently conducted a first-of-its-kind industry-wide Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmarking Study in partnership with the International Franchise Association (IFA) to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture, compensation, and engagement compares to others. All corporate franchise employees were invited to take part.Participants were asked 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as detailed personal questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics.Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 1,350 franchise professionals at more than 250 companies to identify the award-winning franchises based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.Twelve finalists were selected:Biggby CoffeeBurn Boot CampDream Maker Bath and KitchenFirehouse SubsFirst Light Home CareInXpressJason’s DeliMosquito JoeSnapologySport Clips1-800-DRYCLEANWild Birds UnlimitedAmong those companies, the following companies were recognized with best in category Franchising@WORK Awards:“Best Culture” - Jason’s Deli“Best Bosses” (Company Managers) - Burn Boot Camp“Best Leadership” (Senior Executive Team) - Firehouse Subs“Best Compensation & Benefits” - Sport ClipsBest Overall Satisfaction - Burn Boot Camp“In today’s strong economic climate and historically low unemployment, some franchise companies are struggling to grow, making it more important than ever to retain top talent,” says Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The results of the Franchising@WORK study clearly demonstrate that high employee satisfaction and engagement translates to engaged franchisees and, ultimately, to more loyal, satisfied customers. We are proud to recognize the companies that have dedicated the time and consistency to creating a culture that really moves the needle.”The full results of the Franchising@WORK study are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-results-0-1 About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee and employee satisfaction. FBR provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,100 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR’s research at Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Services



