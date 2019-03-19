ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on FDA Recalls to be held in Mebane, NC

ComplianceOnline, the leading GRC advisory network and, an ex-FDA official, Casper Uldriks, will conduct a two day seminar on FDA recalls.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by former senior FDA official Casper Uldriks, ComplianceOnline’s seminar on FDA recalls returns to North Carolina in 2019. The two-day training program will address recall regulations, recall management decisions and strategy, recall classification and FDA’s recall database.

This seminar will help you understand FDA's recall authority and policy, how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls and manage possible FDA enforcement actions. Attendees will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up.

This in-person training will assist recall managers, quality assurance managers, regulatory affairs directors, and risk and product liability managers, manufacturers’ sales and marketing managers, own label distributors and others within an organization.

The 2019 ComplianceOnline FDA recall seminar participation from various healthcare and pharma organizations, such as Philips Healthcare, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Abbott Vascular, Edwards Lifesciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, GSK Vaccines and others, have made the event an industry platform to reckon with.

Seminar instructor Casper Uldriks brings over 32 years of experience from the FDA. He specialized in the FDA’s medical device program as a field investigator, served as a senior manager in the Office of Compliance and an Associate Center Director for CDRH. He developed enforcement actions and participated in the implementation of new statutory requirements. Based on his exceptionally broad experience and knowledge, he can synthesize FDA’s domestic and international operational programs, institutional policy and thicket of legal variables into a coherent picture.

For more information or to register for the seminar, please click here.

Dates: Thursday, May 16, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Friday, May 17, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM)

Location: Mebane, NC

Registration Cost: $1,899.00 per registration

Early bird discounts: For discounts on early registrations, please register here.

Register by phone: Please call our customer service specialists at +1-888-717-2436 or email to customercare@complianceonline.com

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our trainings, please visit our website.

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information please contact:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.