MaiaLearning Helps Students Make Meaningful Career Decisions

MaiaLearning partners with The Talent Enterprise to help students map their strengths and motivators to careers where they can engage and thrive

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global youth unemployment is rising, while employers struggle to find young job seekers with the right skills and mindsets. A 2017 Gallup study reports that people who can use their strengths every day are six times more likely to be engaged at work. That leads to higher product quality, improved customer satisfaction, and lower accident rates. These factors make directing students toward careers where they can thrive increasingly important.

MaiaLearning has partnered with The Talent Enterprise to offer the Career Thriving Index®, which guides students toward areas suited to their unique interests and talents. The Index will be available to schools using the MaiaLearning platform.

The Index is one of the few workplace-based strengths assessments. It takes just 15 minutes to complete. Then its artificial intelligence algorithms provide insights into the student’s strengths and work styles. It offers career recommendations across 24 occupational clusters and over 750 roles.

Australian Health Practitioners Board psychologist Gaj Ravichandra says, “The Career Thriving Index allows us to confidently align Positive Psychology with career choices for the first time.”

Radhika Punshi, Managing Director at The Talent Enterprise and Positive Psychology expert, explains that “21st century careers require 21st century skills such as resilience, grit, growth mindset, optimism, and self-efficacy; which are measured by The Thriving Index." She adds, “Our research at The Talent Enterprise has established a clear link between these attributes and success within specific jobs and careers. Positive Psychology and Positive Education provide a scientific basis for helping individuals and communities become better versions of themselves.”

MaiaLearning CEO and Co-Founder Satish Mirle says, “Career interest is fundamental to student success. The Thriving Index helps guide students toward careers where they are most likely to be engaged and successful.”

“The world of work is constantly evolving. Students, educators, and parents need to keep pace with future trends. The Thriving Index enables youth to explore career possibilities based on a data-led, evidence-based approach. We’re delighted about our partnership with MaiaLearning and the impact we can jointly have on helping shape meaningful careers” commented David Jones, CEO and Co-Founder at The Talent Enterprise and labor market expert.

The Career Thriving Index is an optional element for MaiaLearning schools. It is available in multiple languages, with global norms and proven validation studies. It will be offered through MaiaLearning in the second quarter of 2019.

About MaiaLearning, Inc.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an engaging, all-inclusive platform for college and career planning. Its current software, MaiaLearning 3.0, helps counselors offer more effective guidance with less effort, and keeps families informed.

MaiaLearning supports interactive learning communities among students, educators, and families in 40 countries. It powers the State of California’s college and career readiness portal. For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.

About The Talent Enterprise

The Talent Enterprise is a leading-edge human capital ‘think’ and ‘do’ tank. It creates youth enablement and capability development solutions grounded in behavioral science and powered by machine learning. The company is headquartered in Dubai. The Thriving Index is a trademark of The Talent Enterprise.



