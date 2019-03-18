Nothing in the Rulebook joins judging panel for Adventure Writers Competition

Two great organizations join to help writers get recognized and rewarded! Entries into the 2019 competition accepted through April 30, 2019.

We’re delighted to be teaming up with the fabulous team behind the Adventure Writers Competition and looking forward to seeking out some exciting new writing talent.” — Professor Wu

DENVER, CO, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based creative collective Nothing in the Rulebook will this year join the judging panel of the annual Adventure Writers Competition , a contest widely known for being the only pure adventure writing competition available to writers today.With a US$1,000 prize up for grabs, writers have until the 30 April 2019 to submit their work to the contest, before the founders of Nothing in the Rulebook will join the Adventure Writers judging panel to sift through entries and pick out a winner, who will be announced on 5 October at the Clive Cussler Collector's Society convention. Additional prizes include video interviews, consideration for publishing by Stealth Books and consideration for interviews and excerpt publishing by Nothing In The Rule Book.com.Announcing the news, Nothing in the Rulebook’s Professor Wu said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the fabulous team behind the Adventure Writers Competition and looking forward to seeking out some exciting new writing talent.”“It’s never easy for aspiring creative writers to get their work out there and recognized, and the idea of sending your prized work with all your innermost secrets and emotions to complete strangers can seem a daunting prospect. But there’s a thrill to it, too – an opportunity to experience your own writing adventures simply by being brave enough to send your story out into the world. To quote a well-known animated movie, adventure is out there! You just have to go for it.”Peter Greene, Director of the Adventure Writers Competition said: “We are extremely excited about the team from Nothing in the Rule Book joining our judging panel. Both groups have a common goal: to help aspiring writers receive recognition, feedback and validation of their talents and efforts. Having a distinguished judges panel allows entrants to obtain valuable advice and encouragement to aid in their creative writing and careers. Let the judging begin!”The 2019 Competition is accepting entries through April 30, 2019.

Why Enter the Adventure Writers Competition?



