“Innovative Products of America (IPA) Tools & Equipment Co. to be Featured on "America's Business to Consumers"

Launched in 2007, "America's Business to Consumers" provides U.S. manufacturers a venue to promote products. IPA Tools & Equipment Co. to be featured.

If every American purchased one USA made product per year, the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers.” — J. J. Anayannis

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Business to Consumers Inc. https://www.USAB2C.com is providing U.S. manufacturers a venue to sell products. Given a choice between American made items and similar products made overseas, consumers would rather buy the American product, according to a nationally representative survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center.Featured products run the gamut from Toys, to Tools, Home-goods, Towels Work Gloves , Dress Gloves, Kitchen Gear, Work Lights, Trouble Lights , Decorative Windmills, Sunglasses, Children's Shoes, Scissors, Office Clocks, Nail Clippers and more.This month, the Innovative Products of America (IPA), an Original Equipment Manufacturing (O.E.M.) Co. is featured specializing in the development of innovative tools and equipment since 1991. IPA® is located in Woodstock, NY, and employs a team of electro-mechanical engineers, supported by an experienced global sourcing department and onsite manufacturing with full marketing services. These elements allow IPA to offer cutting edge solutions, holding true to the Co. motto “Future Now®”.IPA founder and President Peter Vinci, president@ipatools.com, has been an electro-mechanical engineer since 1979, and for over 30 years has been a leader in tool innovation throughout the industries. With hundreds of patents and trademarks, Peter is renowned for his achievements in the after markets. IPA’s In-House Capability includes a 75,000+ sq. ft. facility housing R&D, Engineering, Fabrication, Manufacturing and Warehousing. IPA is supported by a full in-house graphics and marketing team, reaching millions of tool buyers throughout the world.An example of IPA’s equipment line is the “Super MUTT® Trailer Tester”, a mobile diagnostic tester that places a load on the trailer’s electrical circuits to identify wiring problems while providing remote control operation over both air brakes and lights. Built to facilitate a “one-man” testing operation, the Super MUTT reduces guesswork and inspection time to prevent failures that lead to expensive road calls and citations:Why USAB2C?Chief Operations Officer George P. Hanos relays: "On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American manufacturers through a safe and secure website. The effort to identify and make available American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C’s founders are intent on providing US products while simultaneously minimizing exposure to inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily stories concerning “Product Recalls”, “New Product Introductions” and related retailing / safety news.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly via: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact About America's Business to Consumers Inc.America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private Co. experienced in retail marketing and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a comprehensive source of American manufactured products; a site where consumers can find a multitude of competitively priced products manufactured in the U.S. https://www.USAB2C.com facilitates communication between consumers and numerous American manufacturers for these “in-demand” products.The USAB2C Team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!John J AnayannisAmerica's Business To Consumers Inc.+1 775-888-1378Visit us on social media:Made in America - We Love the Idea - USAB2C.com

