Dr. Gregory Jantz Addresses Depression and Shares Insightful Solutions in His Books and Teachings

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregory Jantz has built a worldwide reputation for his insightful advice on healing and care, made public through volumes of published books and contributions to sources like the Huffington Post. He is renowned for helping patients across the globe overcome eating disorders, chronic anxiety, stress, and depression.Eating disorder specialist Dr. Gregory Jantz has spent decades researching various chronic issues and the roots of their problems in his patients. He pioneered “whole-person care,” a tactful approach to overcoming obstacles which address various life perspectives to uncover the source of patient issues. In this way, he’s helped thousands of people around the world heal and achieve positive change, allowing them to become the best versions of themselves.For over thirty years, Dr. Gregory Jantz has carefully listened to his patients and contributed professional help that goes beyond prescription medicine, which he learned was often a disappointing one-size-fits-all solution. He’s the author of more than 30 self-help books with titles like Seven Answers for Anxiety, Hope & Healing from Emotional Abuse, and Ten Tips for Parenting the Smartphone Generation.Dr. Gregory Jantz has gained a wide understanding of a range of health subjects, but he dedicates a bulk of his time to uncovering solutions for patients suffering from depression. His whole-person approach to care has proven to be a useful ally along the way.“In a whole-person treatment approach, the entire body is recognized as an important component in depression,” says Dr. Gregory Jantz. “The whole-person approach accepts the body as a complex organism and looks for systemic reasons for depression.”His research and treatments have helped him prove that the body doesn’t simply respond to depression; it’s an active participant and has the capacity to improve or worsen symptoms of depression with time. Through his whole-person approach, Dr. Gregory Jantz can examine emotional, environmental, physical, and spiritual factors that may contribute and find unique ways of mitigating the problem.He’s published many articles on depression on his own blog as well as penned a series of books on the subject (which can be purchased through his website). On the topic of depression, interested readers will encounter full texts such as Five Keys to Dealing with Depression and Happy for the Rest of Your Life. Dr. Jantz is praised for his simple style and his easy-to-follow narrative, which ensures his work is accessible to the masses.Later this year, Dr. Gregory Jantz will release Healing Depression for Life along with an accompanying workbook to help readers track and map out their progress. In this book, he coaches readers through their symptoms and “reveals the treatments, practices, and lifestyle changes that can provide lasting relief from depression.” Dr. Gregory Jantz, through teachings, books, and his treatment facility The Center, A Place of Hope ensures that anyone suffering from symptoms of depression can readily find a personalized solution that fits their exact needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.