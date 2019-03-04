Self-Help Author and Wellness Speaker Dr. Gregg Jantz Addresses Anxiety and Anger

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregg Jantz has spent decades researching and working alongside thousands of patients to help them overcome issues such as depression, stress, eating disorders and more. Below, he addresses anxiety, the tendency for patients to resort to anger to empower them through stressful events, and the negative side effects this can have on individuals.With decades of experience under his belt, Dr. Gregg Jantz has built up a wealth of knowledge and answers for those struggling with common disorders. He’s the co-founder of The Center, A Place of Hope, which treats patients for a number of issues using the revolutionary “whole-person care” methods developed by Dr. Jantz Through “whole-person care,” patients can essentially learn more about themselves and how their disorders and issues may stem from long-buried problems. Dr. Gregg Jantz’s approach to care examines many aspects of a person’s wellbeing (such as emotional, nutritional, and spiritual health) and helps them discover root sources of their negative symptoms. “Whole-person care” was a direct response to the failing one-size-fits-all form of prescription medication that many of Dr. Jantz’s patients found either unhelpful or unsatisfactory.Anxiety, one of the most widespread issues affecting adults today, is experienced by an estimated 31% of U.S. adults during their lives.1 Anxiety can be crippling, and it can cause people to turn to scapegoats like anger as a temporary resolution. But this can have many negative results on the individual, Dr. Jantz warns.“Both anxiety and anger produce and use adrenaline,” says Dr. Gregg Jantz. “When that adrenaline is routed from anxiety to anger, the anxiety takes second position. Anger becomes predominant.”Many people assume that anger is a big help in times of high anxiety, but Dr. Jantz warns that anger can have just as powerful negative results.“Anger, like all short-term fixes, may divert you from feeling fear initially but leaves you susceptible in the long term,” Dr. Gregg Jantz adds. “The physical attributes of anger are much like those of anxiety; they are the fight-or-flight responses. Once the anger dissipates, the body is still in a heightened state, just waiting for the fear to reassert itself. Anger is not peaceful; it is not calming.”This tendency to rely on anger can make people experience raging mental battles or else speak and act in ways they normally wouldn’t have. Anger can cause animosity between coworkers, between bosses and employees, between friends and family and more. Dr. Gregg Jantz warns that although anxiety makes you feel weak while anger can make you feel strong, people should mitigate anxiety by “flipping the script,” or using other healthy coping mechanisms.“When anxiety tries to slip in some of its doom-filled pages, stop and do a quick read-through,” Dr. Gregg Jantz advises. “Determine what anxiety is trying to say. How does anxiety want you to act? Realize you are not obligated to follow anxiety’s stage directions. Instead, put big, bold Xs through anxiety’s pages.”Interested readers can find more resolutions for anxiety from Dr. Gregg Jantz at his blog online, through his numerous guest speakings, and in his dozens of self-help books, such as the concise and powerful Seven Answers for Anxiety.Citations



