BPM Microsystems Grows Automated Programming System Sales 55% in 2018

The 4910 viewed from the inside of the machine A view from the top of the 3910 with its 4 programming sites

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems finished 2018 with 55% year-over-year sales growth for automated programming systems. “We’re pleased with how the marketplace has embraced our automated systems,” said William White, Founder and CEO at BPM Microsystems. “We launched two major upgrades last year: the 3910 and the 4910 . Both the machines exceeded their predecessors and helped fuel an increase in our market share. They excel in speed, ease of use, and lower cost of ownership.” BPM ended the year with an overall sales growth of just under 20% (compared to 2017).BPM launched two major product enhancements in 2018 with the 3910 in September and the 4910 in November at Electronica in Munich, Germany. The 3910 and 4910 feature WhisperTeachTM, the award-winning Z-Teach hardware/software that delivers faster set-ups, better accuracy, and repeatable high-quality programming, critical for modern devices. The machines also received a major increase in speed: The 3910 is rated at 1,432 Devices per hour with up to 16 sockets (44% faster than the 3900), while the 4910 delivers 1,708 DPH with up to 48 sockets (almost 30% faster than the 4900).BPM's proven 4000 series handlers have more than proven their reliability with hundreds of installations worldwide with many systems still in 24x7 operation after more than 16 years. BPM’s proven 9th Generation Programming Sites deliver the fastest and most universal programming site technology in the market. BPM’s global service and support network serve the demanding requirements of mission-critical installations across six continents.To learn more about BPM’s products, visit www.bpmmicro.com . BPM Microsystems is the leading global provider of device programming systems, test and measurement systems, factory integration software and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Value-Packed Automated Programmer that makes device programming fast, easy and profitable; The 3910 is suitable for low to high volume and high mix production



