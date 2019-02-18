The Perks Group Attracts Millions of Members Thanks to Exclusive Resources and Savings

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perks Group is one of the nation’s largest and most successful affinity programs, offering a variety of savings and discounts in each state. While affinity programs are popular and enticing, the deals available through Perks Group and the sophisticated system they’ve engineered sets the standard today. PerksConnect (the program headed by Perks Group) offers members regularly-updated discounts that allow them to save without the use of a points system or a slew of gimmicks. The state-of-the-art interface behind PerksConnect is a revolutionary tool for accessing deals on the go, which has its own unique rewards among members.Perks Group set themselves apart from the competition through the wide availability of deals in their network, speedy access to savings, a user-friendly interface, and discounts across the country. In the PerksConnect program, members can search by city, state, or zip code to discover local and distant savings (which is an especially useful tool while traveling). While many programs offer only long lists of items that users can sift through, Perks Group offers nationwide deals from top brand names (to be used anywhere) and discounts based on location.The Perks Group brand began back in 1988 when they began offering employer-sponsored savings to companies with more than 1,000 employees. They’ve grown tremendously since the program began and are recognized as one of the country’s leading programs. Today, millions of members access daily deals that can save them on anything from luxury gifts and trips to movie tickets and necessities such as food and drink. Perks Group’s massive growth is thanks to their unique offerings and their revolutionary interface that allows for savings on-the-go.Perks Group members never have to worry about losing out on deals when they travel: in PerksConnect, members can get a refreshed list of all local deals as they travel as well as manually search for locations to see what savings are available in another area. Perks Group is also one of the first affinity programs to offer members access to their savings through their smartphones.Besides accessing deals through their phones, members can use discounts in stores at the time of purchase by using an 800-number and a value code or presenting printed coupons. Additionally, if members are shopping online, they can save by making purchases through provided quick links.So many companies and businesses are quick to jump on the Perks Group offerings because they, too, get rewarded from inclusion. By providing their employees with PerksConnect membership , they can retain employees and give them more money back in their pockets than salary alone. Also, the Perk Group program highlights new members and showcases businesses that have recently joined (free marketing for their product or service). Perks Group sends out periodic emails to registered members that contain merchant information and promo advertisements for newly-signed companies.Because of their revolutionary interface and wide network of savings, Perks Group continues to attract more and more members, which boosts the availability of national savings and prompts even further growth. Their standing as an industry-leader is undisputed.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.