Global Pharmaceutical Sales to Reach USD 1567.80 bn Despite Rising Drug Price Controls, Finds New Market Research Report

Recently published global pharmaceutical report provides pharma sales forecast for 5 geographies, 39 countries and 15 therapy areas up to 2023.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmaceutical industry is one of the most heavily regulated and research and development driven industrial sectors in the world. Global pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to see consistent growth in the coming years and reach sales worth USD 1567.80 billion by 2023. This growth is driven by rising and aging global population, increasing income levels among poor and middle-class families, rising access to quality healthcare and emergence of new diseases.To know more about this newly launched market research report visit “ Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Forecast: Opportunities, Challenges, Market Analysis and Trends”Global pharmaceuticals industry is also facing challenges like increasing drug price controls, rising regulatory requirements by governments and uncertainty of success of new drugs which can affect the growth of this industry. Even in the U.S. pharmaceuticals market which is the largest in the world, Donald Trump administration is looking to implement a form of drug price control using “international pricing index” which is expected to lower drug prices by basing them on other countries’ (Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) costs. It is estimates that implementation of the new pricing index would save Medicare USD 17.2 billion over a five-year period.Despite these challenges the global pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to see consistent growth due to rising and aging global population, increasing income levels among poor and middle-class families, rising access to quality healthcare and emergence of new diseases. As per United Nations, the global population is expected to cross 9.3 billion by 2050 and around 21% of this population is expected to be aged 60 and above representing large customer base for pharmaceuticals products.Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Forecast: Opportunities, Challenges, Market Analysis and Trends report covers growth forecasts for 5 geographies and 39 countries.•In the Asia Pacific region growth forecasts are provided for Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea.•In the Europe region growth forecasts are provided for France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and United Kingdom.•In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region growth forecasts are provided for Algeria, Bahrain, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and UAE.•In the Latin America region growth forecasts are provided for Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.•In the North America region growth forecasts are provided for Canada and USA.This report also covers therapy-wise forecast for 15 key therapy areas (Antianemic, Anticoagulant, Antidiabetics, Antifibrinolytic, Antihyperlipidemic, Antihypertensive, Antirheumatics, Antiviral, Bronchodilators, Dermatological, Immunosuppressants, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Oncology, Sensory Organ and Vaccine) in global pharmaceuticals market.This report has provided detailed company profiles for 10 key players in Global pharmaceuticals industry covering their position in Global pharmaceuticals market value chain, financial performance analysis, product wise business strategy, competitive landscape and SWOT analysis. The list of companies covered in this report include Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc. and Bayer AG.Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Forecast: Opportunities, Challenges, Market Analysis and Trends Report Coverage•This report provides detailed information about Global pharmaceuticals industry including future market forecasts for 5 geographic regions, 39 countries and 15 therapy areas.•This report identifies the need for focusing on global pharmaceuticals industry.•The report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for global pharmaceuticals industry.•The report identifies various risks associated with global pharmaceuticals industry.•This report has detailed profiles 10 key players in Global pharmaceuticals industry covering their business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis.•This report provides competitive landscape among 10 key companies in Global pharmaceuticals industry on following parameters: Overall Revenue, Global Pharmaceuticals Revenue, United States Pharmaceuticals Revenue, Research and Development (R&D) Expenditure, Earning Per Share (EPS) in FY2018, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for FY2018, Overall Revenue Forecast for FY 2019, Top 3 Product Revenues in FY2018.•This report provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis for Global pharmaceuticals industry.•This report provides SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats) analysis for Global pharmaceuticals industry.•This report provides information about current and future trends for Global pharmaceuticals industry.For more information and purchase this report please visit:For related reports please visit: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/pharmaceutical-manufacturing About Market Research Reports, Inc.Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. 