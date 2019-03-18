Author Renne’ Siewers to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KEMAH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of us are born with our own distinct talents, gifts, and skills that make us unique. If we are particularly fortunate we can turn our passion into a career and live a life of happiness, fulfillment and absolute prosperity.

Renne’ Siewers is an exceptional artist, poet, sailor, seamstress, and top-notch author of fifteen books including the mystery aerospace series trilogy: AEROSPACE: The Last Payload, AEROSPACE: The Kings’ Payload, and AEROSPACE: The Rebirth Payload. Her other works include Moving On...”Next”, Sensuous Poems Through Time and the children’s series Nighty Night Sailboat.

“I am an avid sailor, and my love for competitive sailing inspired me so profoundly to write my ten Nighty Night Sailboat children's educational books,” says Renne.’ “I absolutely love the ocean and being in the middle of the ocean with dolphins, the moon and stars are the most incredibly revitalizing and healing feeling in the world.”

Renne’ began dabbling in writing when she was only in fourth grade, and as a young child, she was also intrigued by the aerospace industry. When she became an internal auditor for the Space Station Freedom, Space Shuttle, and International Space Station the idea for her aerospace industry trilogy books emerged. It took her nearly eight years to complete the book while she was working full time and pursuing her college degree, but she persevered determinedly. It was after retiring from the industry in 2010 she began writing her books on her boat where the solace and tranquility of the sea encouraged her creative juices and kept her stimulated.

“I had always wanted to work in the space program, and Houston has the 3rd largest marina in the country, so I got to do aerospace and sailing,” says Renne.’ “To do two of the things I loved most was absolutely gratifying.”

Renne’s children’s books The Nighty Night Sailboat educates and exemplifies life lessons for children to learn about sailing and has taught the lives of so many parents and children worldwide. Her last book Moving on…Next is a pivotal self- help book where she shares the true stories of twenty-six fearless women who made the decision to move on from toxic relationships resulting in happier healthier lives.

“I wholeheartedly encourage all individuals that when you set goals always follow a well- organized plan,” says Renne’. “Don’t let anything distract you like watching television. Do it while you’re young enough cause life goes by too fast.”

Renne’ affirms the importance of following your passion and gifts you were bestowed with, and this will encourage you to move forward and never give up.

“I followed my dream to get a college degree in 2006 and retired in 2010, but it was about getting that sense of accomplishment,” says Renne.’ “When I was a little girl, I wanted to work in the aerospace industry, and I did it. I love the water, so I spent ten glorious years living on my sailboat with my husband and seven years cruising the east coast, The Bahamas, Cuba, and Europe. But if I hadn’t made a plan and followed it through it may have never happened. It’s critical to make a plan and stick with it, and you can reach the highest success possible.”

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



