CORERX, INC. ADDS INCREASING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORERX, INC. ADDS INCREASING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CAPACITYCompany to Continue Investments, Increase WorkforceFor immediate release: 03/18/2019Clearwater, Florida – Today CoreRx, Inc. announced plans that are underway for expansion of its drug product development and manufacturing campus in Clearwater, Florida. The new 26,000 sq. ft. build out will include 9 R&D formulation development suites, nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of analytical laboratory space, as well as capacity for 35 additional employees. The addition of this 4th building is in response to clients’ demand to provide expert contract services to develop robust, reliable dosage form options.With the new expansion, CoreRx’s clients now have access to over 150,000 square feet of space at the ICOT center campus. The additional expansions should be completed and ready for use in Q3 2019.This new build out comes on the heels of CoreRx nearing completion of its previous growth efforts in its three other buildings in the ICOT center campus. This previous build out consisted of 9 new clinical manufacturing suites and added capacity to its primary and secondary packaging operations, including aggregation and serialization to support niche commercial drug product manufacturing.“This is an exciting time for CoreRx,” said Todd Daviau, President and CEO.“This additional space will allow us to accommodate new equipment and additional headcount to develop and manufacture a growing range of products for our clients. The new site acquisition and continuing expansion are designed to provide the market a turnkey operation that can support clinical through niche commercial drug product development and manufacturing services while continuing to bolster jobs in the Tampa Bay region.”About CoreRx, Inc.CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx and throughout the drug development industry by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc- more detailed information about the company, visit www.corerxpharma.com



