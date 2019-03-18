Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Selected A Best Place to Work

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has been named a Best Places to Work honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Ritz-Carlton service, Disney fun, FedEx delivery…to be America’s choice in vein care, is our bold vision” — Dr. Chris Pittman, CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has been named a Best Places to Work honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The program looks for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Honorees will be celebrated on April 12, 2019 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Places to Work award has been awarded to some of the leading employers in the bay area. The program uses a three-step process where honorees must be nominated, supply information on their employee benefits, and have employees take a survey on the working environment. The surveys are submitted anonymously and measure each organizations team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.

“Ritz-Carlton service, Disney fun, FedEx delivery…to be America’s choice in vein care, is our bold vision”. That vision takes a winning culture and we work really hard to maintain it,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “We care for our employees like our best customers and it is truly gratifying to be recognized for that.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include VenaCure EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified vein care specialist physicians.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.