Iconic Oprah Winfrey Endorses Footnanny Calling Her the "Best Pedicurist Ever" Live on HSN

Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey inspires HSN viewers to take care of their feet during HSN Beauty Segment with Host Shannon Fox and Product Model Galina Meyer featuring Footnanny CEO and Founder Gloria L. Williams and her products.

Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny Launches the "Footnanny Pedicure Tour," following Influencer Oprah Winfrey's Candid Story about the Rise of the Footnanny Brand

Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny is the best pedicurist I have ever encountered.” — Oprah Winfrey

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think Oprah Winfrey, the most popular billionaire female entrepreneur in the world, has given her all, think again! In an unexpected live phone call during the Home Shopping Network (HSN) Beauty Segment, the uber busy Ms. Winfrey surprised millions who witnessed first-hand a priceless endorsement about Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny and her celebrated products and services.

Ms. Winfrey recounted when she first met Williams at HARPO Studios in Chicago. "When I discovered Gloria, she was not doing cream, she was just doing feet," said Ms. Winfrey. "She is the best pedicurist I have ever encountered." Williams has been Ms. Winfrey's pedicurist for more than 10 years. "When I travel, I take the Footnanny mini jars," she said. The Footnanny Travel Kit contains the top sellers of the Footnanny Collection in two-ounce mini jars: Tea Tree, Rose, Lavender, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus Foot Creams.

Click on HSN Beauty Segment to watch the full show.

"Gloria had a conversation with Stedman [Graham] about business and I think that's where the idea of a product was born," said Ms. Winfrey. Stedman Graham, an author, businessman, and speaker, is known for his several self-help and business-related books.

"While providing Mr. Graham's with my Footnanny services and products, the guidance he gave me was invaluable," said Williams. "He helped me see that I was the brand - Footnanny - and he said you need to be in a jar."

"I am grateful for Ms. Winfrey's live endorsement and for being selected 5 times for the Oprah's Favorite Things List," stated Williams. "When Footnanny was officially launched, Ms. Winfrey sent a tweet in 2011 about my Footnanny brand and services that was read around the world." As a result, Williams' sales and popularity catapulted.

Williams' goal is to bring "wellness beyond the pedicure" to every zip code in the United States and beyond its borders. Ms. Winfrey's coveted endorsements have mobilized celebrities and dignitaries from across the Nation to seek out the Footnanny brand and her custom services.

"It's time for me to launch the "Footnanny Pedicure Tour," announced Williams. "My Facebook Live Show, "Footnanny to the RESCUE," has taken off but I realized I need to be on the road and appear in person to work with nail salon owners to reach their potential. I believe in giving back and passing on my blessings to others."

Williams has enlisted a bevy of companies, including her own company, as sponsors for "Footnanny to the RESCUE and the Footnanny Pedicure Tour" to support the business goals of selected salons owners across the United States: NAILS Magazine; Belava Safe Salon; Nail Care Academy; Soft Landings Towels; Emma Jean Cosmetics; 587FM Digital Radio hosted by DJ Taxi; Watergraphics by Kimberly Hawkins; Platinum Star Public Relations by Marie Lemelle; Handcrafted Jewelry by Teri Ann-Snow Cox; Pedicredit; Motivational Speaker James Wealthy; and Fitness & Wellness Cook/TV Host Jaymes Duke.

The Footnanny Foot Cream product line has more than 15 aromatherapy fragrances and 39 products including MAN, Vitamin C, Vegan and Hemp. Additional Footnanny products from foot soaking salts, rescue buffs and foot files are available at www.footnanny.com.

Celebrities and dignitaries have experienced the Footnanny brand of ultimate indulgence. The Footnanny past and present client list consists of Stedman Graham; Gayle King; 44th First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama; Maria Shriver; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist and Pro Golfer Justin Rose; Taraji P. Henson; Randy Jackson; Lady Gaga; The Dixie Chicks; Loretta Devine; Omar Gooding; A$AP Rocky; Cicely Tyson; Patti LaBelle; Sean "P Diddy" Combs; Jimmy Jean-Louis; Bellamy Young; Sela Ward; Rita Wilson; Liana Mendoza; Patrick Faucette; Paula Jai Parker; Jessica Simpson; Ashanti; Christy Turlington; Keri Russell; Steve and Marjorie Harvey; Karen Civil; and more.

For appearances, interviews, and product placement, contact Publicist Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

Join the conversation with @Footnanny on Twitter and Instagram. Like Footnanny on Facebook to get tips about foot care. Follow Footnanny on social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny:

Gloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, certified reflexologist, and product developer. She is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Her Footnanny cream was selected for the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. The Footnanny product line has been featured on Home and Family; The Talk; Good Morning America; the Valspar Golf Championship at the Innisbrook Resort; HSN; The View; The Shopping Channel Canada; and Amazon News. Williams gives back to several charities including Blessings in a Backpack, Kiva, and Soles4Souls: The Power of a Pair of Shoes Campaign through Footnanny Cares at www.footnanny.com. The Footnanny headquarters is in Southern California.

Live on HSN: Oprah Winfrey Endorses her Long-Time Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny!



