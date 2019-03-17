Measure launches blockchain pilot program with market research industry leaders

Program explores how blockchain can impact long-standing industry issues surrounding data quality, trust, and transparency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has partnered with leading market research companies and brands from around the globe to put blockchain technology into operation. The innovative pilot program will reveal how blockchain works on a practical level from both the market research industry and respondent perspective, as well as its impacts on engagement, quality, consumer trust, and transparency.“There’s a vast amount of talk surrounding blockchain, but very few practical implementations,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “With this pilot program we set out to change that by partnering with some of the most forward-thinking companies in the market research space, while also allowing consumers to easily participate.”The pilot program gives partner companies a chance to engage in a blockchain initiative and gain a hands-on understanding of how to operate with a system like Measure, while gleaning important data on consumer behavior and engagement in this environment. Consumers, with no need to have any background knowledge of blockchain, can easily join via a mobile app to engage in the program and own their own data.Measure Protocol created this pilot program to provide the market research industry with an opportunity to engage in real-world applications of blockchain technology.Results promise to provide:-Demystify how to operate survey outreach with a blockchain protocol and a step-by-step unveiling of what this workflow involves-Information on how users and respondents behave in a blockchain-powered survey ecosystem-Ability for program participants to ascertain the potential of working with blockchain in the future-Insights into consumer attitudes and opinions toward the importance of privacy, data sovereignty, and transparencyAs part of the pilot, a number of consumers will be able to download an early version of the Measure app (MSR). Directly within the app, they can register an account, provide profile and data sharing options, receive offers to participate in surveys, enable passive data sharing, and redeem rewards. Over the pilot period, consumers will be incentivized to participate in various data jobs and provide their feedback on the marketplace dynamics. Results from the program are anticipated in early Q2.For more information, visit measureprotocol.com/joinbeta or reach out to info@measureprotocol.com.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans with leadership based around the globe in London, Toronto, Chennai and Silicon Valley. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



