“A Song For All Seasons,” “Ashes Are Burning” and “Prologue”

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esoteric Recordings Release Expanded & Remastered Renaissance Titles “A Song For All Seasons,” “Ashes Are Burning” and “Prologue.” The band's latest release “A Symphonic Journey” is also available through the label. Expanded & Remastered versions of Renaissance's “Carnegie Hall,” “Scherezade” and “Novella.” are soon to follow!Renaissance: “A Song For All Seasons” 3CD Remastered & Expanded Clamshell Box EditionEsoteric Recordings is pleased to announce the release of a newly re-mastered and expanded 3CD clamshell box edition of the classic album, “A Song for All Seasons” by RENAISSANCE. Released in March 1978, the album featured the song “Northern Lights”, a Top Ten hit single in the UK and Europe, and was a successful hit album in the UK, USA and Canada. By the late 1970s the line-up of highly gifted vocalist Annie Haslam, Michael Dunford (acoustic and electric guitars), John Tout (keyboards, vocals), Jon Camp (bass, acoustic & electric guitars, vocals) and Terry Sullivan (drums, percussion) had recorded a series of acclaimed albums that fused classical music influences with progressive rock and had earned a loyal following in Europe and had enjoyed wider success in the United States and Japan.Working with producer David Hentschel (who had also produced the albums “A Trick of the Tail” and “Wind and Wuthering” for Genesis), the material on “A Song for All Seasons” was some of the most carefully crafted work of the band's career. Flying in the face of the prevailing musical fashions of the time, “A Song for All Seasons” would be the band's most successful album in Europe and is one of their best-loved works.This expanded edition has been newly re-mastered from the original master tapes and features 15 bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased promotional edit and a “Top of the Pops” recording of “Northern Lights”, along with a BBC Radio session from August 1978 and a further two CDs comprising the entire concert recorded at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia on 4th December 1978, appearing in full on CD for the first time, with an additional 55 minute's worth of unreleased tracks.The release also features an illustrated booklet with a reproduction of the band's 1978 US tour programme and new essay. The set also includes a reproduction of the original album poster given away with the initial pressing of “A Song for All Seasons”.For more information:Renaissance: “Ashes Are Burning” Remastered & Expanded EditionEsoteric Recordings are pleased to announce the release of a newly re- mastered and expanded edition of the classic 1973 album by Renaissance, “Ashes Are Burning”. Formed in 1969 by former Yardbirds members Jim McCarty and Keith Relf, by the 1971 Renaissance had undergone a series of line-up changes and had evolved into a completely different band from the one that had recorded the albums “Renaissance” and “Illusion”. By June 1972 Renaissance had signed to EMI’s Sovereign label and had settled into a line-up featuring the highly gifted vocalist Annie Haslam, John Tout (keyboards, vocals), Jon Camp (bass, vocals), Terry Sullivan (drums, percussion) and Rob Hendry (guitar, mandolin, vocals) who recorded the album “Prologue”, featuring material written by Michael Dunford (a member of the group who had decided to eschew performing with the band to concentrate on song writing) and lyricist Betty Thatcher.By April 1973 Rob Hendry had departed the band and Michael Dunford rejoined on acoustic guitar in a guest capacity to record the album that would break Renaissance to a wider audience, (particularly in the USA), “Ashes Are Burning”. Featuring such classic material as “Can You Understand”, “Carpet Of The Sun”, “At The Harbour” and the epic title track (featuring Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash on electric guitar). Released in October 1973, “Ashes Are Burning” would establish Renaissance as one of the finest symphonic progressive rock acts.This Esoteric Recordings edition has been re-mastered from the original Sovereign Records master tapes and adds a previously unreleased thirty minute live performance for BBC Radio One's In Concert programme in 1974 (recently discovered in the archives).The booklet features a new essay and exclusive interviews with Annie Haslam and Terry Sullivan and fully restores the original album artwork.For more information:Renaissance: “Prologue” Expanded & Remastered EditionEsoteric Recordings are pleased to announce the release of a newly re-mastered and expanded edition of the classic 1972 album by Renaissance, “Prologue”. Formed in 1969 by former Yardbirds members Jim McCarty and Keith Relf, Renaissance had by 1971 undergone a series of line-up changes and had evolved into a completely different band from the one that had recorded the albums “Renaissance” and “Illusion”.By June 1972 Renaissance had settled into a line-up featuring the highly gifted vocalist Annie Haslam, John Tout (keyboards, vocals), Jon Camp (bass, vocals), Terry Sullivan (drums, percussion) and Rob Hendry (guitar, mandolin, vocals). The album “Prologue” was recorded in June and July 1972 and featured material written by Michael Dunford (a member of the group who had decided to eschew performing with the band to concentrate on song writing) and lyricist Betty Thatcher. Featuring such classic material as the album title track, “Kiev”, “Spare Some Love” and the epic “Rajah Kahn”, “Prologue” was also notable for the presence of guest musician Francis Monkman (of Curved Air) who would play VCS 3 synthesiser on “Rajah Khan”. The album would pave the way for the future success of Renaissance and would effectively be regarded as the band's first true album.This Esoteric Recordings edition has been re-mastered from the original Sovereign Records master tapes and adds the rare single version of "Spare Some Love" as a bonus track (appearing on CD for the very first time).For more information:Also available Renaissance: "A Symphonic Journey" 2CD / 1DVD Digipak EditionYou can learn more about the band by visiting:facebook.com/renaissancetouringfacebook.com/anniehaslamart



