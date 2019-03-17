Latest Release - Mickey the Giveaway Boy by Robert Shafer
By the age of 25, Mickey’s mother had born five sons. By the age of 30, she’d gotten rid of them all.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the age of 25, Mickey’s mother had born five sons. By the age of 30, she’d gotten rid of them all.
For nine-year-old Mickey, the early fifties were not the Ozzie and Harriet fantasy of love and security. Instead, they were years of abandonment, unimaginable cruelty, and virtual slavery. This memoir reveals Mickey’s devastating experiences of being handed off from one abusive person to another ... all in the name of survival.
Press: Running Wild Press
Distributor: Ingram Book Distribution
Retail: $19.99
Wholesale at 55% of retail pricing.
ISBN: 9781947041318
Trim: Paperback
Binding: 5.5 * 8.5
Genre: BIO026000 BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Personal Memoirs
Pages: 224
The ebook and paperback are available for pre-order and will be available wherever books are sold on May 31, 2019.
About Running Wild Press
Running Wild Press is for readers who want stories that don’t fit neatly in a box. The world missed out on some of today’s great voices because the stories didn’t fit neatly in a category. Then Lisa was asked, “If that’s how you feel, then do something about it.”
Done.
Running Wild Press finds writing that illuminates our collective imagination, polishes it, and then shares it with readers.
Want to know more about the stories, the author, and the press?
Lisa Diane Kastner (Executive Editor and Founder)
lkastner@runningwildpress.com
Publicity
publicity@runningwildpress.com
610-235-9626
www.runningwildpress.com
Twitter: @RunWildBooks
Facebook: www.facebook.com/runningwildpress
Instagram: www.instagram.com/runningwildpress
Lisa Diane Kastner
Running Wild Press
+1 610-235-9626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.