Latest Release - Mickey the Giveaway Boy by Robert Shafer

Mickey The Giveaway Boy by Robert Shafer

By the age of 25, Mickey’s mother had born five sons. By the age of 30, she’d gotten rid of them all.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- By the age of 25, Mickey’s mother had born five sons. By the age of 30, she’d gotten rid of them all.For nine-year-old Mickey, the early fifties were not the Ozzie and Harriet fantasy of love and security. Instead, they were years of abandonment, unimaginable cruelty, and virtual slavery. This memoir reveals Mickey’s devastating experiences of being handed off from one abusive person to another ... all in the name of survival.Press: Running Wild PressDistributor: Ingram Book DistributionRetail: $19.99Wholesale at 55% of retail pricing.ISBN: 9781947041318Trim: PaperbackBinding: 5.5 * 8.5Genre: BIO026000 BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Personal MemoirsPages: 224The ebook and paperback are available for pre-order and will be available wherever books are sold on May 31, 2019.About Running Wild PressRunning Wild Press is for readers who want stories that don’t fit neatly in a box. The world missed out on some of today’s great voices because the stories didn’t fit neatly in a category. Then Lisa was asked, “If that’s how you feel, then do something about it.”Done.Running Wild Press finds writing that illuminates our collective imagination, polishes it, and then shares it with readers.Want to know more about the stories, the author, and the press?Lisa Diane Kastner (Executive Editor and Founder)lkastner@runningwildpress.comPublicitypublicity@runningwildpress.com610-235-9626Twitter: @RunWildBooksFacebook: www.facebook.com/runningwildpress Instagram: www.instagram.com/runningwildpress



