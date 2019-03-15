Novel Coworking adds additional floor to Wacker location

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is expanding its footprint in the Loop with the purchase of an additional floors at 211 W Wacker, bringing the company’s total Chicago-area workspace to more than 320,000 square feet. The Chicago-based company acquired the floors on March 8 and will immediately begin developing private offices for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies.

“We are excited to continue supporting Chicago’s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies needing full floors of customizable office suites.”

Novel Coworking currently offers seven floors of coworking space, private offices, and customized office suites at 211 W Wacker. In January 2017, the company added three additional floors at the Wacker location for customized office suites, which are now fully leased. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

“When I started my first business in 2007 and began my office space hunt, I was turned down by numerous brokers because I wasn’t looking for a three to five-year lease,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know yet whether I was going to have one employee or 100, and I didn’t want to start a construction project or make a long-term commitment.”

Fast forward ten years, and Bennett now runs a business that supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With pricing starting at $129 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $699 a month for private offices, Novel Coworking provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to large companies.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking owns each of the locations its members have access to, including more than 2 million square feet of workspace in 28 locations: Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, visit novelcoworking.com.



